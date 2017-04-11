Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2017 --Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid tickets (International Champions Cup) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. El Clasico Miami featuring international soccer powerhouses, FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid is the first rivalry soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid to ever take place in the United States. This historic soccer match will be on Saturday, July 29th at the newly renovated Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.



In what is sure to come as a real treat for US soccer fans, this game is famous as being one of the best rivalries in the sport. The matchup between Real Madrid and Barcelona, referred to as "El Clasico Miami" pits two of the most winning clubs in the world against one another. To date, Real Madrid leads the series 93-90 with one draw. These two teams also feature two of the most famous athletes in the world – Lionel Messi for Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid.



The venue itself gives fans something to look forward to as well. The multipurpose stadium is home to both the Miami Dolphins of the NFL and the Miami Hurricanes of the NCAA. It seats 65,000 people and also features two of the largest video boards in the world.



Hard Rock Stadium is used to hosting big events, having been the location for five Super Bowls (Super Bowl XXIII, Super Bowl XXIX, Super Bowl XXXIII, Super Bowl XLI, Super Bowl XLIV), two World Series games (1997 World Series and 2003 World Series), and three BCS National Championship Games (2001 Orange Bowl, 2005 Orange Bowl, 2009 BCS National Championship Game).



The matchup set to take place on Saturday, July 29th is undoubtedly going to be one to remember, and soccer fans won't want to miss out on a chance to see the very first "El Clasico" game to take place in the United States. Tickets for this game are certain to go fast, so be sure to order yours today!



