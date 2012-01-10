FDA Announces 10 Drugs With Severe Birth Defect Warnings

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2012 --Birth Defect Settlement; a website by the Birth Defect Law Center summarizes various medications the FDA warns women against taking during different stages of pregnancy. The drugs found on this list went through multiple tests, research experiments, and survey before the FDA classified them as dangerous to babies during pregnancy.



Zoloft (sertraline), a popular antidepressant known as a "selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor" (SSRI), is linked to dangerous side effects in users and serious birth defects (including, heart murmur, hole in the heart and other serious heart defects) if taken by pregnant women. Since 2006, the FDA has warned against the use of Zoloft and other SSRIs in pregnant mothers.



Paxil (paroxetine), one of the most widely prescribed SSRI’s for depression in adults has also been associated with serious side effects in men and women and very dangerous birth defects like heart defects that can result in death if taken by pregnant women. Also part of the 2006 study of SSRI side effects, Paxil has been identified by the FDA to be dangerous for women who are pregnant or who become pregnant.



Prozac (fluoxetine) is probably the most popular anti-depressant and SSRI prescribed by physicians over the past decade and is considered by the FDA to be highly dangerous for women who are pregnant or may become pregnant. Side effects of Prozac include heart defects, cleft palate/cleft lip, and persistent pulmonary hypertension in newborns (PPHN).



Celexa (citalopram), one of the more recent brand-named SSRI’s used to treat depression, was identified by the FDA in 2011 as being linked to very serious side effects as well as birth defects. The FDA issued a warning to adults who took higher dosages of Celexa that they are at a greater risk of deadly heart conditions including fatal heart rhythm problems. Consumer Reports released an article on the study as well.



Wellbutrin (bupropion hydrochloride), was identified by the FDA in 2009 to have links to dangerous side effects and potentially fatal birth defects. A public health advisory was released by the FDA pointing out that Wellbutrin, Chantix and Zyban may increase the risk of suicide and serious neuropsychiatric symptoms.



Lexapro (escitalopram oxalate) is prescribed by doctors to treat depression and generalized anxiety disorder and is in the group of medications classified as SSRIs or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors. Similar to Zoloft, Paxil and Prozac, Lexapro has been linked to serious and dangerous side effects including thoughts of suicide in adults and heart defects in children from mothers who have taken these products.



Effexor (venlafaxine) is an antidepressant and anti-anxiety drug that was approved by the FDA and released on the market in 2004 as an another SSRI. Since then it has been shown to have a direct correlation with permanent and dangerous birth defects including abdominal birth defects, anal atresia, cardiac defects, limb defects and genital defects.



Diflucan (fluconazole), a powerful anti-fungal medication prescribed to women with yeast infections and other types of fungal infections in the body and organs, may be associated with rare but very serious side effects and birth defects in infants whose mothers were treated with Diflucan. The FDA reported the following possible birth defects: mis-shaped head, cleft palate/cleft lip, joint deformities and congenital heart disease and heart defects.



Topamax (topiramate) is an anti-seizure drug used to treat epileptics and is also prescribed for adults suffering migraine headaches. In 2011, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration strengthened their warning based on new data that links Topamax to severe birth defects when used while pregnant. If you or someone you know has taken or is currently taking Topamax, it is strongly urged by the FDA to discuss alternative treatments for seizures and migraines.



Depakote (divalproex sodium), another popular anti-seizure drug prescribed by doctors to treat epileptic seizures, has been reported in some studies to be linked to severe birth defects and side effects. Birth defects identified in these studies include: holes in the heart, abnormal skull formation, cleft palate/cleft lip, and spina bifida.



If you or someone close to you have taken any of the above drugs and have experienced any of the following birth defects contact a Birth Defect Attorney immediately to discuss your options.



