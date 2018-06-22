FDA Approves MICRALOX for Use in the Food Industry

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2018 --The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Center for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition recently approved the use of MICRALOX®, a patented hard coat anodize technology product created by Sanford Process and supplied by its sister company, Precision Coating, as suitable for food contact. The innovative hard anodic finish can serve as a protective coating on aluminum parts that come into repeated contact with food. MICRALOX is a patented, durable, abrasion-resistant, and highly corrosion resistant coating formed out of the aluminum substrate. MICRALOX® Lumina and Ultra provide revolutionary protection aluminum parts and are able to withstand frequent high pH cleanings and resist chemical attack up to 50X longer than conventional Type II and Type III anodic coatings.



MICRALOX is already used extensively in the medical device industry, where—similar to the rigorous cleanliness routines of the food industry—anodized materials and devices require stringent cleaning protocols.



This patented microcrystalline aluminum oxide coating is designed specifically for applications where conventional anodizing and hard coat anodizing fail to protect the finish from corrosion and chemical attack. While it retains typical anodic coating properties such as abrasion resistance, hardness/chip resistance and dielectric properties, it is extremely stable in the presence of corrosive saltwater conditions, strong acid and alkaline chemicals, and superheated steam. It is an ideal finishing solution for challenging applications that require repeated cleaning, sterilization, harsh chemicals, detergents, and exposure to corrosive galvanic environments. It also passes cytotoxicity tests and is RoHS and REACH compliant. MICRALOX protects the aluminum and eliminates the need for chromium seals, plastic coatings, or the use of more expensive metals. MICRALOX can also be dyed in a range of bright and vibrant colors.



Mike Sung, Ph.D., Director of Engineering at Precision Coating, says, "Microcrystalline anodizing continues to set new standards for aluminum anodizing where exceptional resistance to strong chemistries and corrosive environments is essential. With the proven testing we have completed, we demonstrate its tenacity and durability to outperform conventional anodic coating when regular cleaning is required for medical tools and instruments and repeat-use food processing equipment. We're excited to move into the food industry to help producers improve their food processing operations."



Click here to read the approval letter from the FDA.



For more information, visit www.precisioncoating.com, www.MICRALOX.com, or call 855-876-0781.



