FDA Calls on Health Experts to Advise on Testosterone Products Amid Growing Reports of Adverse Reactions and Injury Lawsuits, Rottenstein Law Group LLP Reports

Rockville Centre, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2014 --In light of the growing concern about the dangers of prescription testosterone products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has tentatively scheduled a Joint Meeting of the Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee for September 17.* The published agenda states: “The committees will discuss the appropriate indicated population for testosterone replacement therapy and the potential for adverse cardiovascular outcomes associated with this use.” The Rottenstein Law Group, a national personal injury law firm, earlier this year launched a new website, at www.testosteroneinjuryfirm.com, dedicated to helping men get more information about the dangers of popular, but often unnecessary, testosterone treatments.



Millions of prescriptions have been written by doctors for testosterone products and supplement brands, to treat what has become known as “Low T.” Low T is characterized in marketing campaigns as a disorder that strikes middle-aged men. The symptoms include fatigue, depression and a diminished sex drive. Some men, who otherwise were in good health, suffered heart attacks and strokes after using the products. After falling ill, they discovered that testosterone products significantly increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes, but they were not warned by their doctors or the manufacturers. The failure on the part of doctors and drug companies to warn about these risks has lead to the filing of personal injury lawsuits.



“We are concerned that testosterone products are being overprescribed, putting many men at risk of being injured,” said Rochelle Rottenstein, principal of the Rottenstein Law Group. “We want to make it as easy as possible for men who believe they have been harmed to seek the compensation they might deserve.”



Anyone needing more information about the dangers of testosterone products should visit the site, where everything is explained in clear, concise language. Representatives of the firm are available to answer any questions, and there is a confidential, no-cost claim evaluation form that can be filled out in order to determine if there are grounds to file a testosterone products lawsuit.



