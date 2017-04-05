Feature Film "Escape Room" Makes It's Festival World Premiere

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2017 --Global Genesis Group is proud to announce that their feature film "ESCAPE ROOM" a horror/thriller starring Skeet Ulrich will make its Festival world premiere on April 5th, 2017, as an official selection for the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFFF). Reminiscent of SAW with only 60 minutes to escape or die, ESCAPE ROOM is about four friends who decide to partake in a popular escape room horror attraction only to find themselves stuck inside with a demonically possessed killer. They have to solve the room or be killed. Global Genesis Group (GGG) produced the film with Entity 3 Productions, and GGG is the worldwide distributor.



The impetus of the project was Producer Corbin Timbrook, an award-winning Producer, Director and Actor, who has worked with some of the legends of horror like Roger Corman and Tobe Hooper. Producer Timbrook recanted how Escape Room came to fruition, "I wanted to return to my roots of horror so I was drawn to this Escape Room project. It was a great find for me and I was excited about working with Global Genesis Group to bring it to life."



Screenwriter and Director Peter Dukes is an award-winning filmmaker with a growing following in horror and fantasy. Peter's short film THE NEW WORLD won best SciFi film at the Burbank International Film Festival in 2011 and his short film THE BEAST, starring Emmy award winner Bill Oberst, Jr., won best horror film at the All Things Hollywood Film Festival in 2012, as well as being showcased on Eli Roth's CryptTV in 2015. His horror short film DANIEL was nominated for best short horror film of the year in 2014 by the Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Movie Awards. Director Dukes said, "Horror has long been one of my favorite genres and it's with tremendous respect towards its rich history that myself, the producers, Global Genesis Group and the rest of the team aimed extremely high and worked hard to bring something truly worthy to horror fans everywhere. I couldn't be more excited to now hold the world premiere at the BIFFF, one of the most prestigious genre festivals in the world."



Charles Morris Jr., VP of Development & Acquisitions, stated, "Global Genesis Group is ecstatic to be producing and distributing Peter Dukes "Escape Room" and releasing this brand new horror franchise to the world. Escape Room is an intense thriller with complex characters that will have the audience on the edge of their seat from the opening frame. This will be the new face of terrifying horror that will frighten the masses and keep them away from escape rooms in the real world."



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company.