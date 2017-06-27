Feature Film, Visitando Oliva, Explores How Far People Are Willing to Go to Be Loved

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2017 --Visitando Oliva, which translates to "Visiting Oliva," is a feature-length film that tells the story of a post-graduate student who journeys to Mexico to visit his grandmother. The film chronicles his need to connect to his origins and distant family.



The writer chose the setting in a small village in the northern state of Chihuahua because that area of Mexico is rarely seen on film and even more rarely in a positive light. Through telling this moving story, the film also aims to draw attention to this oft-ignored region.



The film will be shot in black and white, and the story will be told as a dramatic comedy to keep the tone light and the viewers interested. The creators have already completed the writing of the film and are ready to begin production on it as soon as possible.



To help make this dream a reality, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to raise the money needed to get started. The funding from this campaign will serve as the starter funds to get production of the film off the ground.



The campaign has a funding goal of $10,000, although this goal is flexible. This means that the creators will receive all funds raised by the end of the campaign, regardless of whether or not the full funding goal has been reached. The money raised will be divided between casting, location scouting, travel expenses and other pre-production costs.



The creators estimate that the total cost of the film will be about $100,000, but the funding raised from this campaign will serve to get them started on their way. At the time of this release, the campaign had already generated nearly $5,000 and will continue until the end of June 2017.



To thank backers of the campaign for their contributions, the creators are offering a series of rewards at various donation levels. For contributions of $25 or more, backers will receive a signed copy of the official script from the film. At the $60 level, donors will receive a Blu-Ray/DVD combo package once the film has been completed and before it is released to the general public. For $200, backers will receive a photobook chronicling the making of the film. The creators aim to begin shipping rewards out to backers in November 2017.