Feature-Length Film, Dream Racer Wins Best Feature Film Award in New York

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2015 --Following its successes and winning awards in Los Angeles, Barcelona, New Delhi, and Milan, internationally acclaimed film Dream Racer wins 'Best Feature Film' Award in New York at the 2015 Motorcycle Film Festival.



The Dream Racer story is based on the famous Dakar Rally, the most extreme and dangerous race on earth where racers brave extreme temperatures in the harshest deserts on the planet. A 15 days, 10,000km (6,200 miles) desert race dubbed insanity on wheels where each year since 1979, and with an attrition rate of 50%, racers facing injuries and death attempt the impossible.



The Dream Racer film shows The Dakar Rally in its purest form – no sponsors, no multi-million dollar team, not even a mechanic – just one man, a motorbike, his tool-roll, and the world's most dangerous motor race.



The film has been described as 'Far more than just a motorbike movie, Dream Racer is a call to arms for anyone who has ever dreamt of doing anything – a spine tingling antidote to the fear of life passing you by unfulfilled.'



Everyone has dreams and desires, but sometimes they remain just that, dreams, lost in a schedule of a tomorrow that never comes. Dream Racer is a story of dreams, determination, and extreme resilience to make it happen at all cost - a story guaranteed to make people question their real purpose in life.



Jack Drury, Director at the Motorcycle Film Festival says "Dream Racer is one of these rare film that stands outside the generic motorcycle genre. A beautiful, thoughtful, exciting, and most of all a film that truly conveyed a spirit of adventure and perseverance."



"I wanted to make a film to show that anyone with a dream can actually make it come true, in my case it was competing in the Dakar Rally. Simon Lee (Director) and Adrian Barac (Editor) have done a fantastic job at capturing the core elements of a totally non-scripted adventure and has turned Dream Racer into a timeless story that will stand the test of time and inspire young and old for the next several decades. To be awarded Best Feature Film in New York is a great honor and I truly hope Dream Racer has inspired ordinary people, like myself, in doing extraordinary things with their life and be able to say at the end... yes, I am happy of having lived such a life" says Christophe Barriere-Varju (subject of the film).



Dream Racer has been subtitled in Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, German and Russian and is available for acquisition by TV Networks. Dream Racer is also available worldwide on DVD, Blu-Ray, and Video-on-Demand at www.dreamracer.tv



About Dream Racer

