Febrita Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Offering Safe and Healthy Dog Products

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2016 --Jodi Sandven is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.YourSafeHealthyDog.com. The website offers a wide selection of products that pet owners can use to keep their pets happy and healthy including safe pet toys, health supplements, dog gates, dog crates, and more. Sandven was inspired to start her website by her own love of dogs. There have been dogs in her home since she was a child and during high school she worked at a veterinary clinic. She has since volunteered with her local SPCA to care for dogs who are looking for homes and has written grants for animal rescue organizations. She wanted to start her website as a place where dog owners could come to find products that would help them keep their pets safe and healthy.



There are many excellent products featured within the merchandise of YourSafeHealthyDog.com. The website offers products including dog safety gates, unique dog beds, Kong dog toys, dog shampoo, pet carriers, car seat protectors, hip health supplements for dogs, Nylabone dog toys, dog ear cleaner, orthopedic dog beds, and much more. In the future, Sandven will be adding safe collars and harnesses and humane citrus spray bark collars. By continuing to add new products to the website, she hopes to better serve dogs and their owners.



Providing items that are safe and healthy for dogs is very important to Sandven. The website offers Kong dog toys and Nylabone dog toys because of the superior safety of these toys. Kong toys are nearly indestructible making them very safe for dogs to play with. Nylabone dog toys won't chip so customers don't have to worry about these toys harming their dogs. YourSafeHealthyDog.com focuses on further serving dogs by donating ten percent of their profits to dog rescues including Vested Interest in Canines, Smiling Dog Farms, Rescue Operation for Animals of the Reservation, and Grateful Dog Rescue.



In addition to the main website, Sandven is launching a blog located at http://www.HumanityForYourDog.com. The blog will cover topics related to dogs. Sandven will be talking about dog safety, dog health concerns, dog rescue services, and how to keep a dog healthy and safe in the home. The goal of the blog is to provide more information to help dog owners take better care of their pets.



