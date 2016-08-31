Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2016 --Although the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) runs from the 17th to the 24th of February the preparation workshops are due to start on February 13th 2017. February is a great time to train for a new career as a scuba diving instructor as it is just before the European summer holiday season which sees many holiday-makers choosing to travel to Gili Trawangan to take dive training courses.



The program is conducted entirely by Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod who has trained hundreds of PADI Instructors for a new career as diving instructors and has over a decade of experience within the industry. Holly has worked in a variety of diving related positions in a range of international locations and is therefore in a fantastic position to assist candidates when looking for first jobs within the industry.



The program takes place at the first ever PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) to be established in the Lombok and the Gili Islands region offering the very highest standard of world class training facilities. Today the dive center remains the only PADI Career Development Center to be found in Gili Trawangan and offers the full range of PADI Programs. Being one of the largest certifiers in Indonesia it is also a great place to take advantage of team teaching opportunities and learn from highly experienced and well-seasoned PADI Scuba Diving Instructors.



The Gili Islands are a rapidly growing tourist destination offering small island communities with palm swept beaches and no motorized transport. With the growing number of tourists visiting the Gili Islands the dive industry has also grown exponentially and therefore dive companies are always on the lookout to recruit new diving instructors. Gili Trawangan is the largest and most popular of the three Gili Islands and offers a range of tourist amenities including multiple hotels, restaurants, bars and dive shops.



The February pre IDC preparation workshops commence on 13th February and they are a fantastic way for candidates to review dive knowledge and skill and get to meet fellow course candidates. Participating in the preparation workshops is strongly encouraged to all candidates. The PADI Instructor Development Course starts on 17th of February 2017 and offers students the opportunity to increase their dive knowledge, theory and skills to a level far beyond that expected from the diving industry as a whole. Holly has expanded the PADI IDC Syllabus to include many of her own personal presentations and workshops designed to enhance the quality of training delivered to diving professionals and provide the knowledge, skills, and confidence to succeed in a dynamic training environment.



To find out more specific information or to reserve a place on this exciting and fun program, Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod can be contacted directly through the PADI IDC Indonesia Website. All of the latest new and updates from the program can be found on the PADI IDC Gili Islands Facebook Fan Page as well as a variety of PADI IDC Indonesia Video's and Photos.



Contact:

JT Dive Advice

Dive Publications

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

http://www.idc-gili.com/