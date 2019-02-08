Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2019 --February is American Heart Month at Hudson Regional Hospital (HRH). Our Cardiology Department deals with all aspects of the diagnosis and treatment of heart diseases (cardiology). This department, like every department in our hospital, is staffed with specially trained physicians and nurses and outfitted with the latest technology and equipment to provide you with the best possible care.



For a majority of Americans, heart disease is, unfortunately, a topic that is on top of our minds. According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in four deaths in the United States is caused by heart disease. Furthermore, heart disease remains the number one cause of death in the United States.



Hudson Regional Hospital provides different examination and treatment options that can be used for dealing with heart disease. Based on the most recent data and input from Hudson Regional Hospital physicians, here is a selection of tools that can be applied to help manage your life with heart disease.



Healthy Living

With American Heart Month in focus, the American Heart Association's (AHA) believes in eating smart, moving more, and "being well," as three strategies that can benefit your heart's health. When considering your diet, "check for the heart-check mark" on groceries you find at the store. These items, specifically chosen by the AHA are a great source of nutrients and are limited in bad fats and sodium.



In addition, it important to get and stay active outside. Even though the weather is cold, there are some great opportunities for staying active which include swimming indoors, outdoor yoga and hiking. To accompany healthy eating and exercise, it is important to regularly monitor your body as well. The AHA recommends controlling your cholesterol, managing your blood pressure, reducing blood sugar and stopping smoking altogether.



HRH's Department of Non-Invasive Cardiology focuses on patient screening for various types of heart disease. This department includes a cutting-edge echocardiography machine that can evaluate patients for valvular and structural heart disease - either outpatient or inpatient electrocardiography and 24-hour Holter monitoring.



Diagnosis and Treatment

The Cardiology Department also offers regular office hours so that patients who have been discharged from the hospital or referred by their primary care physicians can be seen. The patient's history is examined and a thorough physical examination is performed to determine the cause of the patient's symptoms and the best treatment plan. Diagnostic measures include stress testing in the form of echocardiography and soon, nuclear stress testing to diagnose or rule our heart disease. The department will also soon be able to offer MUGA (multigated acquisition) scans to evaluate the lower chambers of the heart to check whether they are pumping blood properly.



The staff is fully trained to provide the care their patients need no matter what cardiovascular issues they have, including heart failure, coronary artery disease, hypertension, peripheral vascular medicine, cholesterol disorders or heart rhythm disorders. Interventional services including treatment for heart attack and coronary stenting can also be provided.



Preventive Care

Just as important as diagnosis and treatment, however, is prevention. The Cardiology Department will be actively involved in promoting heart disease prevention and helping educate patients on how to stay healthy and avoid problems in the first place. Supported by a skilled and compassionate team including nurses, cardiac technologists, and others, the cardiologists work with patients to determine the best course of treatment and ensure that they have access to the latest and best in healthcare services. The physicians are dedicated to staying up-to-date on the most advanced modern techniques so that they can provide each patient with personalized, expert care.



About Hudson Regional Hospital

Hudson Regional Hospital offers preventive and other services both on an inpatient and outpatient basis. Patients can inquire about these services or schedule appointments by contacting the hospital directly, either via telephone at 201-392-3100 or via email at info@hudsonregionalhospital.com. Patients facing medical emergencies should proceed directly to the emergency room. The emergency room contact number is 201-392-3210.



For a tour of the new Hudson Regional Hospital or to meet the owner and executive staff, physicians should call George Matyjewicz at 201-392-3436 or email GMatyjewicz@HudsonRegionalMarketing.com.