Concord, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2016 --National Bird Feeding Month started on February 23, 1994 when Illinois representative John Porter read a new entry into the Congressional Record identifying February as the month wild birds need the most help.



February was chosen because it's the coldest month in many states across the U.S., which means natural food and water sources for birds are no longer available. In many cases, the fruit on the trees has dried up or ponds have frozen over, eliminating high-energy foods and fresh water birds rely on to maintain their energy levels which reduces their chances of survival.



Bird feeding is a popular pastime enjoyed by people of all ages, especially with older generations introducing the joy of bird watching to younger generations. Representative Porter established, "Bird feeding provides a needed break from today's frantic lifestyles. Adults enjoy the relaxation and peacefulness afforded by watching birds -- nature serves to relieve the stress and can get one's day going on a tranquil note."



"[National Bird Feeding Month in February] is right in the middle of two transition times," stated Mike Dunn, owner of Duncraft, a family-owned bird feeding company. "The first migration of the year takes place [in the U.S.] between early March and late May when birds return to the northern states. The second migration takes place around October [between early September to late November in the U.S.], making February the perfect month to take care of birds when natural resources are scarce.



"Start prepping for housing in the spring--in February or March," Dunn continued, "so then the migrating birds have something to look for. By getting your house up and starting to feed the birds, you can expect 2-3 broods."



Feeding the birds during winter can be as simple as scattering a handful of seed on the ground or by placing suet cakes or fresh black oil sunflower seed in your bird feeder. After National Bird Feeding Month ends, every citizen is encouraged to continue feeding the birds for a beautiful flash of color in their yard and to promote a healthy environment.



