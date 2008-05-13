Federal Equipment Company Liquidates Pfizer Plant in Groton, CT

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2008 -- Federal Equipment Company, Inc, a leading global supplier of quality used equipment for the pharmaceutical, chemical, and plastics industries, today announced the on-site liquidation of a Pfizer manufacturing facility located in Groton, CT. This Pfizer facility liquidation includes the sale of modern active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) processing machinery. This liquidation includes the sale of hastelloy, stainless steel and glass-lined reactors, filter dryers, heat exchangers, centrifuges, tanks, and other related API manufacturing equipment.



About Federal Equipment Company: For more than 50 years, Federal Equipment Company has been a trusted name in the processing equipment industry. As one of the world’s top suppliers, Federal Equipment provides quality used equipment, a variety of investment recovery services, and competitive prices to meet the needs of the pharmaceutical, chemical, plastics, and related process industries. Federal Equipments stock of over 15,000 pieces of equipment, housed on over 400,000 square feet of covered warehouse space, making them one of the largest under-crane suppliers of used process and packaging equipment in the world. Centrally located in Cleveland, OH U.S.A., Federal buys, sells, and transports equipment globally.



Full liquidation inventory is available at http://www.fedequip.com/Specials.aspx?AdID=18&mt=pressrelease

