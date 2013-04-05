New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2013 --Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC:FNMA) releases February 2013 monthly summary. Fannie Mae’s Book of Business decreased at a compound annualized rate of 1.7 percent in February. Fannie Mae’s Gross Mortgage Portfolio declined at a compound annualized rate of 27.2 percent in February.



The Conventional Single-Family Serious Delinquency Rate fell five basis points to 3.13 percent in February; the Multifamily Serious Delinquency Rate rose six basis points to 0.41 percent in February. The Effective Duration Gap on Fannie Mae’s portfolio averaged zero months in February. Fannie Mae completed 14,205 loan modifications in February, for a total of 29,128 loan modifications in the two months ended February 28, 2013.



AMR Corporation (Pink:AAMRQ) traded at $ 3.56 in the last session, which is +0.05 (1.42%). The stock has a Range of 3.28 - 3.63. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 0.36 - 4.52 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 1.19B. The stock traded a volume of 5.30M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 11.12M.



AMR Corporation (AMR) operates in the airline industry. The Company’s principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. (American). As of December 31, 2011, American provided scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and Asia. AMR Eagle Holding Corporation (AMR Eagle), a wholly owned subsidiary of AMR, owns two regional airlines, which do business as American Eagle - American Eagle Airlines, Inc. and Executive Airlines, Inc. (collectively, the American Eagle carriers).



