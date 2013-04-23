New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2013 --Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCQB: FNMA) traded at $ 0.792 in the last session, which is -0.011 (-1.31%). The stock has a Range of 0.79 - 0.82. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 0.20 - 1.47 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 917.20M. The stock traded a volume of 6.88M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 37.58M.



Reuters reported that Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Monday said it plans to sell $500 million of benchmark bills on Wednesday. The sale will include $250 million of three-month bills, due July 24, 2013, and $250 million of six-month bills, due Oct. 23, 2013. Settlement is April 24-25.



Find out if FNMA could bounce back in the very short term here:



http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=FNMA



Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) announced that it is scheduled to report first quarter results on Tuesday, April 30, 2013 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Following the announcement, Cytokinetics` senior management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss operational and financial results and the company`s outlook for the future.



Cytokinetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the potential treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions. Cytokinetics` lead drug candidate from its cardiac muscle contractility program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is in Phase II clinical development for the potential treatment of heart failure.



Find out more on CYTK here:



http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=CYTK



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009