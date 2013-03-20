New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2013 --Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCQB: FNMA) traded at $ 0.718 in the last session, which is +0.197 (37.81%). The stock has a Range of 0.55 - 0.78. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 0.10 - 0.78 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 831.50M. The stock traded a volume of 85.33M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 6.66M.



Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) priced its third Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2013 totaling $904.3 million under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS) program on March 13, 2013.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (OTCQB: FMCC) announced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ("K Certificates"), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities.



The company expects to offer approximately $1.35 billion in K Certificates ("K-SMC Certificates"), which are backed by properties owned by Southern Management Corporation affiliates. The K-SMC Certificates are expected to price on or about March 15, 2013, and settle on or about March 28, 2013. This is Freddie Mac's fourth K Certificate offering this year, and its third single sponsor securitization since 2010.



The K-SMC Certificates are backed by 69 recently-originated multifamily mortgages and are guaranteed by Freddie Mac.



