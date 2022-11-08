Feeling Alone During the Holidays Can Lead to Depression

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2022 --For many people, the holidays are a time of joy and celebration. But for others, they bring a sense of loneliness and pain—especially for those behind bars. Loneliness is a common factor for those who are isolated due to incarceration. That is why Penacon.com (https://www.Penacon.com) is so committed to keeping prisoners connected with friends from the outside.



The temperature is changing, and the leaves have started to fall. That means that the holidays are right around the corner. With these changes come the usual feelings that are associated.



After spending the past year and a half socially distancing, millions around the country will be coming together to celebrate the holidays this year with a renewed appreciation for seeing and being with loved ones. For those who are locked away in prisons and jails, however, the dehumanizing separation from family, friends, and community will continue. Having spent years helping prisoners, the staff at Penacon.com has an intimate knowledge of just how painful the holidays are for incarcerated people and why suicides, violence, and depression spike for prisoners this time of year. That is why Penacon.com shares its time and effort to ease the stress among prisoners and their families this time of year.



With their assistance, Penacon.com help families fight depression among their incarcerated loved ones by making it easier to set up an online profile for a prisoner who needs a friend.



Setting up a profile for a prisoner has become easier than ever. Anyone can visit www.Penacon.com and set up a profile for a loved one by following the prompts.



For more information on setting up a profile for a prisoner visit: www.Penacon.com



Penacon (https://www.Penacon.com) is based in North Dighton, Massachusetts (MA). Their goal is to help those within the incarcerated community to gain friendships, make romantic connections, and reach for a brighter tomorrow. They bring caring people from all over the world to the prisoners who need a positive influence. Whether people are looking for a new friend, the love of their life, or a positive and supportive mentor, this is the right place to come. Penacon cares about those who matter the most, prisoners and those who love them. Browse their site and their personal ads, view the pictures and profiles of inmates, and find that special person who can fill that deep need in a lonely heart.