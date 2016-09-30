Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2016 --Motivational author Shawn Anderson will be offering the ebook, A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over, free on Amazon September 30 - October 4, 2016. In February 2016, the inspirational fiction book reached #1 in the "motivational" category.



"A Better Life is for those who have lost their motivation to keep giving life their best effort. It's for those who have been kicked hard by failure and rejection," Anderson shares. "If you've lost your job, ended a relationship, or are feeling financial desperation, poor health or dwindling hope…this book can absolutely spark a whole new attitude and beginning."



Told in the form of a fictional story, A Better Life inspires readers by introducing them to an all-knowing teacher named Amicus. The mysterious instructor shares with his disappointed-by-life student 21 lessons that hold the secrets to changing everything about his life. By taking action on Amicus's life lessons, the once-disheartened student sees a shift in his attitude and how he feels about his future.



About Shawn Anderson

The author of six books, Anderson is also the creator of "Extra Mile Day"- a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change in ourselves and our communities when we go the extra mile. Anderson began motivating people by learning to motivate himself. Soon after graduating from the University of California-Berkeley and with only $300 dollars to his name, Anderson created an accountability system called "SOAR" while working the graveyard shift at a 7-11 convenience store. Years later, he parlayed his success formula into the book "SOAR to the Top!"



"No matter what life has thrown at you – no matter what failures, tragedies or rejections you experienced yesterday – tomorrow doesn't have to be another day in a chain of very bad days," Anderson shares. "Every tomorrow of our life can still be affected positively by our willingness to dream and take action today."