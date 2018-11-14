FEELM Exhibited Latest POD Solution at VAPEEXPO Paris

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2018 --Feelm Lab exhibited its latest POD Solution at VAPEEXPO Paris. VAPEEXPO is one of the largest international exhibitions for electronic cigarette professionals, project holders and electronic cigarette users. This year, VAPEEXPO is held in Paris-Nord Villepinte from October 6th to 8th, 2018. During the 3-days event, e-cigarette enthusiasts around the world experienced FEELM-cored product and share their thoughts with the team.



FEELM Lab keep on innovating and continuously progressing the technology of metal film heating. After tremendous engineering experiments and strict tests, researchers at FEELM combine a Metal Film with a Ceramic Conductor to improve performance of the heating system. This revolutionary technology completely vaporizes every drop of E-liquid, resulting in richer vapor and smoother throat hit from the first puff to the last. FEELM technology is highly rated by the Golden Leaf Award committee and won the Most Exciting Industry Newcomer Award recently. FEELM provides customized POD solution for each product. By working closely with partners, the E-liquid and FEELM-inside pods are matched perfectly. The leakage problem is therefore prevented effectively. FEELM Tech conducted many tests to find the most suitable and reliable battery capacity for each pod. Thus, the highest battery efficiency of each POD is ensured.



FEELM coil has become the key of a good Pod system and are widely used by many popular e-cigarette products. FEELM-inside pod ensures a true smoking alternative for smokers. Moreover, FEELM offers the most user-friendly industrial design. From cartridge, battery tube style, device weight, to surface flatness, FEELM makes efforts to improve e-vaping experience from all aspect. From the core Metal Film Heating Technology, E-liquid matching, battery efficiency, to the stylish industrial design, FEELM Tech offers its business partners a series of excellent complete POD Solutions.



About Feelm Lab

FEELM Lab is affiliated to Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited. Founded in 2013, Smoore Scientific R&D Center owns a Research Center, Research Institute, and Technology Industrialization Center. Smoore Scientific R&D Center employs more than 260 scientists and scientific experts that collaborate on the development and assessment of its Atomization and Heating platform. Currently, Smoore owns more than 700 international technology patents. FEELM Lab keeps innovating and progressing the technology of Metal Film Heating continuously.