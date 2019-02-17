Feelm Is a Revolutionary Heating Technology for Vaping

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2019 --Owned by Shenzhen Smoore Technology, Feelm has developed an innovative heating system for vapor products. This revolutionary technology combines a metal film with a ceramic conductor, which ensures instant vapor production and true flavor. The brand-new material and structure design resolved many issues of previous products, such as leakage and vapor consistent.



Feelm provides customized POD solution for each product. By working closely with partners, the E-liquid and Feelm-inside pods are matched perfectly. The leakage problem is therefore prevented effectively. Feelm Tech conducted many tests to find the most suitable and reliable battery capacity for each pod. Thus, the highest battery efficiency of each POD is ensured.



Feelm Lab keeps on innovating and continuously progressing the technology of metal film heating. After tremendous engineering experiments and strict tests, researchers at Feelm combine a Metal Film with a Ceramic Conductor to improve the performance of the heating system. This revolutionary technology completely vaporizes every drop of E-liquid, resulting in richer vapor and smoother throat hit from the first puff to the last. Feelm technology is highly rated by the Golden Leaf Award committee and won the Most Exciting Industry Newcomer Award recently.



About Feelm Lab

Feelm Lab is affiliated to Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited. Founded in 2013, Smoore Scientific R&D Center owns a Research Center, Research Institute, and Technology Industrialization Center. Smoore Scientific R&D Center employs more than 260 scientists and scientific experts that collaborate on the development and assessment of its Atomization and Heating platform. Currently, Smoore owns more than 700 international technology patents. Feelm Lab keeps innovating and progressing the technology of Metal Film Heating continuously.



