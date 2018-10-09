FEELM Received Golden Leaf Awards

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2018 --Feelm received Golden Leaf Award in the Most Exciting Newcomer of the Industry Category. Owned by Shenzhen Smoore Technology, Feelm has developed an innovative heating system for vapor products. This revolutionary technology combines a metal film with a ceramic conductor, which ensures instant vapor production and true flavor. The brand-new material and structure design resolved many issues of previous products, such as leakage and vapor consistent.



FEELM Lab keeps innovating and continuously progressing the technology of metal film heating. This new Film Heating Technology perfectly matches with Prefilled Pod System, bringing excellent vaping feeling to e-cigarette enthusiasts. "This breakthrough in materials and structural science represents a new frontier in the area of vapor atomization," commented the Golden Leaf Award committee. FEELM uses Advanced Structure and Heating Film Design in a completely sealed assembly to prevent E-Liquid from dripping or leaking. The metal film design creates an extraordinary broad heating surface that can intelligently apply the controlled temperature, will potentially reduce harmful substances. FEELM technology provides richer vapor and smoother, making the e-vaping experience even better than traditional smoking.



FEELM Pod devices are stylish and easy-to-take. The pod system is ultra-portable, allowing for easy everyday carry, and its delicate and sleek design makes it comfortable both at home and outside. FEELM-cored pod systems allow users to inhale vapor naturally, from the 1st to the last puff with each pod. With FEELM's newest heating technology integrated into each pod, all users need to do is to choose a flavor and enjoy it. About Feelm Lab FEELM Lab is affiliated to Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited. Founded in 2013, Smoore Scientific R&D Center owns a Research Center, Research Institute, and Technology Industrialization Center. Smoore Scientific R&D Center employs more than 260 scientists and scientific experts that collaborate on the development and assessment of its Atomization and Heating platform. Currently, Smoore owns more than 700 international technology patents. FEELM Lab keeps innovating and progressing the technology of Metal Film Heating continuously.