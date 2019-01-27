FEELM Was a New Star of Vaping Technology at VAPE EXPO 2018

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2019 --FEELM, a Golden Leaf Award winner, showcased its new vaping technology at VAPE EXPO 2018.



At this 3-day event held during October 6th to 8th, 2018, e-cigarette enthusiasts around the world experienced FEELM-cored product and share their thoughts with the team. The metal film design creates an extraordinary broad heating surface that can accurately and intelligently apply temperature. This, in turn, ensures instant vapor production, along with a reduction in harmful substances, according to FEELM.



FEELM Pod devices are stylish and easy-to-take. The pod system is ultra-portable, allowing for easy everyday carry, and its sharp and sleek design makes it comfortable both at home and outside.



FEELM-cored pod systems allow users to inhale vapor naturally, from the 1st to the last puff with each pod. With FEELM's newest heating technology integrated into each pod, all users need to do is to choose a flavor and enjoy.



FEELM coil has become the key of a good Pod system and are widely used by many popular e-cigarette products. FEELM-inside pod ensures a true smoking alternative for smokers. Moreover, FEELM offers the most user-friendly industrial design. From cartridge, battery tube style, device weight, to surface flatness, FEELM makes efforts to improve e-vaping experience from all aspect.



From the core Metal Film Heating Technology, E-liquid matching, battery efficiency, to the stylish industrial design, FEELM Tech offers its business partners a series of excellent complete Pod Solutions.



About Feelm

FEELM Lab is affiliated to Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited. Founded in 2013, Smoore Scientific R&D Center owns a Research Center, Research Institute, and Technology Industrialization Center. Smoore Scientific R&D Center employs more than 260 scientists and scientific experts that collaborate on the development and assessment of its Atomization and Heating platform. Currently, Smoore owns more than 700 international technology patents. FEELM Lab keeps innovating and progressing the technology of Metal Film Heating continuously.



Company Name: Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited

Address: 2nd Floor, Building 8, Dongcai Industrial Park, Gushu Town, Baoan District, Shenzhen, China 518102

Email: feelm@smoorecig.com

Website: http://www.feelmtech.com/

