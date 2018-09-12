Fem Rock 'N Roll Fashion Brand Pretty Attitude Launches New Fall Collection

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2018 --Online fashion retailer Pretty Attitude has launched a brand-new collection for the fall season called 'Fields of Gold'. The Rock 'n Roll inspired clothing brand's new line will be available on their site starting September 14.



As we leave the summer months behind the lookbook behind the collection pays homage to the last Roadtrip of the season. As the days get shorter and the sun gets golden it is time to dress for the occasion.



Fields of Gold is a perfect fit with rock 'n roll vibes and a fall flair. Pretty Attitude is for wild-at-heart girls looking to express their personalities through unique styles. To help customers express themselves with the Rock'n'Roll inspired Pretty Attitude look, founders Christine and Marina, put great passion to creating a unique collection that can't be found elsewhere.



Fields of Gold will fall under both their White Label and their Black Label with designs that fit each style. The Black Label is catered to Rock 'n Roll nightlife looks, whereas the White Label represents a 70s rock vibe with a more casual feel. Pretty Attitude also offers exclusive accessories and home decor for women with adventurous lifestyles and a Rock 'n Roll souls.



Pretty Attitude means to live your passion on a daily basis, to dare to be yourself and to live your life your own way, which both Christine and Marina feel that Fields of Gold encompasses. "We both feel that this line is truly what Pretty Attitude is all about," says co-founder Marina. "We are so excited to share the line with girls and women everywhere looking to express themselves in ways that other clothing options do not give."



"The line is perfect for fall," say co-founder Christine. "It has a free-spirited vibe with a hint of Rock'n'Roll".



Fields of Gold is a full line that includes new must have pieces like cord flare overalls, faux fur jackets, signature shaggy jackets, vintage Rock'n'Roll inspired tees, velvet moto jackets, and velvet flare pants. Fields of Gold will be available at http://www.pretty-attitude.com on September 14.



About Pretty Attitude

Inspired by their many travels, the inspiring people they've met, their love for music and it's extraordinary style and above all their preeminently life-long friendship, Christine and Marina started Pretty Attitude with the idea in their minds to turn their passion into a living. Always on the hunt for unique items, that they could not find in ordinary stores has led them to the vision to create an online destination for all the special ladies out there who are ready to accessorize their lives and looks with extraordinary pieces that can't be found elsewhere.



Since 2011 they have assembled an amazing creative team who support them in elevating a business that they love to work for every single day. Daily Christine and Marina continue what they do best to inspire and to be inspired by all the ladies out there who rock their lives... with a pretty attitude.



