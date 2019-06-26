Fence Company Now Offers Electronic Gate Installation in Vancouver

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2019 --QS Fencing has made a name for itself by providing 24/7 emergency fencing repairs for private, residential and commercial fence customers across the lower mainland. Besides installing and repairing all types of metal fencing, the company now also offers the installation and repair of electronic gates.



Electronic security gates enhance the security and appearance of commercial, industrial and residential properties. Constructed using a variety of metals, these gates come in a range of styles including cantilever, bifold, sliding and swing. Manual styles are also available.



As gate installation specialists, the team at QS Fencing works one-on-one with clients to implement the best solutions for different property styles, needs, and budgets.



Whether electronic gates are being added to enhance and beautify a property or protect perimeters and inventory, QS Fencing provides solutions that provide versatility and value, offering streamlined installation and maintenance. Electronic gates give the convenience of remote operation while enhancing property security.



Based in Port Coquitlam and established in June 2010, the team at QS Fencing offers customers over 15 years of combined experience working in the fencing industry. They are experienced at installing commercial sliding gates, swing gates, automated electronic gates, and manual gates, to protect personal property and inventory.



When it comes to electronic gate installation in Vancouver, QS Fencing offers hassle-free installation and a competitive pricing guarantee. Call (604) 777-3057 to learn more about installing or repairing security gates.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit http://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

(604) 777-3057

Company Website: http://www.qsfencing.ca/