Fence Company Shares Why Chain-Link Fencing Is Still #1

As a fence company in Vancouver, QS Fencing specializes in the repair and installation of different types of metal fencing. But while options like wrought iron, aluminum picket, and steel have a timeless elegance, the durability of chain-link fencing makes it a perennial favourite among home and business owners.



The fencing technicians at QS Fencing are long-time fans of the chain-link fence. Although chain-link gets a bad rap in the looks department, it makes up for this in almost every other respect.



Chain-link fencing is synonymous with durability, and it's come a long way over the decades. Today there are colour-coated varieties that offset the drab grey metal vibe. This is especially suitable for property owners looking for options to help the fence blend into the landscape.



Chain-link fencing also comes in a wide range of heights, from 42" to 72", so whatever height you desire is probably already available. And it's really worth mentioning the durability once more. In fact, with some light maintenance, chain-link fencing can last well over 20 years.



In conclusion, chain-link remains one of the most durable, versatile types of fencing out there. It's able to contain pets in a kennel, or kids to a yard. It can be used in a garden, worksite, or at sports arenas. And when it comes to protecting commercial property, chain-link remains the undisputed champion.



