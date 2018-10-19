Fence Installation Company in Vancouver Discusses the Merits of Wood vs. Metal

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2018 --The team at QS Fencing specializes in the installation and repair of metal fencing in Vancouver. For those wondering about the advantages and disadvantages of classic wood vs modern metal, their latest blog explores the pros and cons of both materials. For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/



Choosing a fencing material is often a matter of preference. But there are pros and cons on both sides that must be considered. Wood remains a classic choice for good reason. It is versatile in terms of size and shape and features a low upfront cost. It can be easier to repair (in that it's easy to repair or replace part of a fence than a large section of it). And there are a variety of wood styles and stains available to complement a property.



Of course, wood also has its drawbacks, particularly in the wet Vancouver climate. Wood requires regular maintenance. The money saved upfront will likely be invested down the road in the form of regular painting, repair, and other forms of upkeep. In addition, it's quite likely that even with regular care the fence will eventually need to be replaced due to rot and ground erosion.



Metal fencing, on the other hand, requires far less maintenance, since it is coated to prevent corrosion and rust. These fences also hold up better in extreme weather, such as high winds, hail, or, of course, the long rainy seasons of the Lower Mainland.



As a result, metal fences tend to last far longer than wood and will not need the same level of care and maintenance as their wooden counterparts. The main drawbacks of metal fencing are a higher upfront cost and higher repair costs if they are damaged by an incident, such as a falling tree or branch. Some also feel there are fewer design choices, although options like an aluminium picket are a sleek and elegant choice for around the home.



If you have questions about building a metal fence around your home or property or if you'd like to request a quote, the team at QS Fencing have the skills and experience to answer your questions and create a fantastic fence that complements any type of property.



To learn more about installing a metal fence or about different options and styles, call 604-777-3057.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver-based fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit http://www.qsfencing.ca or call 604-777-3057.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

604-777-3057

Company Website: http://www.qsfencing.ca/