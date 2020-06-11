Fence Installation Company in Vancouver Shares Tips to Make Spring Bloom

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2020 --Spring has sprung. As a fence installation company in Vancouver, the team at QS Fencing is hard at work providing installation and repair services as people get ready for the season of fun. A backyard fence is a natural lifestyle fit for many families in Vancouver. To maintain this investment, getting in the habit of performing regular maintenance of exterior areas, such as the fence, patio, and deck, will ensure they age beautifully and last a long time. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/how-to-prepare-your-backyard-for-the-spring/



Inspect your Fence for Damage



Before starting the hard work of moving things around and cleaning, take time to walk through the backyard. Observe the full fence and inspect for signs of damage such as broken pallets, wobbly boards, or rotting areas along the perimeter. Take note of any necessary repairs or improvements. If you find the fence is leaning or feels loose, it's recommended to call a fence expert to check the conditions and learn the options for repairs or replacement.



Attending to minor repairs the earlier stages can prevent problems from getting bigger and more expensive down the road.



Check the Drains

Spring is a beautiful season. However, changes in the landscape, triggered by the new growth of trees and plants can clog-up drainage systems, resulting in blockages. The obstruction of drains and gutters dramatically increases the chances of water damage. Make sure to clear out drains and gutters to avoid the potential of water damage in the home or around the property.



Cleaning the Backyard

With the inspections and repairs done and dusted, it is time to tackle the spring cleaning. Start by pulling up all leaves and any weeds that have sprouted. This is also a good time to make some holes in the soil to aerate the grass and expedite the absorption of nutrient-rich water. If the ground is irregular, a little topsoil top-off could be the ticket.



By investing in regular maintenance, the home and yard will stay looking great. By minimizing potentially costly and time-consuming repairs, it's possible to maximize backyard enjoyment—and that sets the stage for a blooming great summer.



