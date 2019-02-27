Fence Installation in Vancouver: Comparing Chain-Link Fences and Other Materials

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2019 --As an experienced fencing installation and repair team, customers often ask the friendly reps at QS Fencing Ltd. for recommendations when it comes to choosing a suitable fencing material. To assist customers, a new blog on the company website examines the pros and cons of some of the more popular options available today: aluminum fences, chain-link fences, and steel fences. For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/



The article examines each of the three materials, noting that each one has its own pros and cons. For example, the ever-popular chain-link fencing:



Chain-link fencing is inexpensive and easy to install. It's also durable and relatively maintenance-free. This is in part because of its galvanization, and the natural give chain-link possesses when pressure is applied to it, bouncing back from impacts that would dent or damage other fences.



Of course, chain-link is rather somewhat as far as looks go. Its no-frills reputation makes it most suitable for utilitarian applications like securing schoolyards or construction sites. And while some people may be concerned about the scalable quality of these fences, there are accessories that can mitigate this, including razor wire or colourful vinyl slats, which make chain-link an excellent option for those looking for both privacy and security.



In the end, the article suggests that the intended application of the fence will help determine which material is best. To get sound advice on fencing materials and construction, reaching out to a professional company that understands the unique challenges and strains placed on fencing products is highly recommended.



QS Fencing Ltd offers 24/7 emergency repairs, security gate, railing installations, and fencing installation across the lower mainland. To learn more about fence installation or request a free quote, call (604) 777-3057.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver-based fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit http://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

(604) 777-3057

Company Website: http://www.qsfencing.ca