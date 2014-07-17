Fenchurch Street, London Based Clinic Offer Award Winning Hair Removal Treatment

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2014 --For nearly two decades Pulse Light Clinic have been offering laser treatment at their London, Fenchurch Street clinic.



Soprano XL hair removal has been described as the new breakthrough and innovative technology, it has been designed to be the most comfortable laser hair removal system on the market. The technology won The Gold Treatment of The Year Award at the Aesthetic Awards 2012-2013.



Laser hair removal is a process where unwanted hair is exposed to pulses of laser light, the high energy light bursts destroy the unwanted hairs follicle, once the follicle is destroyed it will not grow anymore hair. Laser can be used on most areas of the body and even the face.



The Soprano XL system can be used to treat all skin types and most but not all hair colours, the best laser hair removal results are seen when there is a greater contrast between hair and skin colour.



The ground breaking technology works to safely and softly heat the dermis, damaging the hair follicle and permanently preventing regrowth in the treated area. The treatment is completely painless, many clients compare the Soprano XL experience to a hot stone massage.



On this page Pulse Light Clinic say, “The Soprano XL laser hair removal treatment is right for all skin types and most hair colours. As with all lasers the bigger the contrast between the hair and skin colour the more successful the treatment.”



About Pulse Light Clinic

Pulse Light Clinic are located at 150-152 Fenchurch Street London, the clinic is open 6 days a week from Monday to Saturday and offers a free initial consultations all their services. In the laser hair removal consultation the clinic can determine which laser would be most suited to the individual clients needs, give an estimate of the number of treatments required and supply after-care advice.