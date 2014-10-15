Fenchurch Street, London Clinic Has Many Happy Rosacea Clients

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2014 --Instead of letting Google play doctor, it is advisable for anyone who thinks they may have rosacea to seek a professionals attention for the proper evaluation and treatment. Some of the more effective treatments include:



Topical medications that can be applied to the skin. For rosacea, topical medications range from antibiotics like metronidazole (Flagyl) or Azelaic acid (Finacea gel 15%), both effective in helping to control the redness along with the bumps.



Oral antibiotics are commonly prescribed to individuals who have rosacea. Tetracycline (Sumycin), doxycycline (Oracea, Adoxa, Atridox) and amoxicillin (Amoxil, Trimox) are some of the oral antibiotics most often prescribed.



Good nutrition is very effective when it comes to controlling rosacea, many sufferers have different triggers. Pulse Light Clinic, a London based clinic which specialises in the treatment of rosacea and other skin conditions has put a considerable amount of research into common rosacea triggers and diet.



The clinic which is based a short walk from the City, London's financial district has received positive feedback from many rosacea sufferers. The condition of rosacea is a chronic one, chronic means it cannot be cured but the good news for rosacea sufferers is it can be controlled. Pulse Light Clinic work with clients to identify their individual triggers and administer IPL, the clinic has received numerous testimonials from happy rosacea clients.



