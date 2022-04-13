Fencing Company Recommends Commercial Chainlink Fences for Vancouver Schools

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2022 --Those who work in educational management understand the need to invest in security. Class is back in session as COVID precautions relax, so providing a safe and comfortable environment for students, faculty, and staff is now a now top priority for many schools. And among many cautionary measures, commercial fencing is one of the fastest and most cost-effective measures to implement.



To help ensure the safety of students, staff, and workers, QS Fencing has published a blog that addresses commercial fencing considerations for schools and academic institutions. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/fences-for-schools-what-to-consider-and-how-to-choose-the-best-options/



When considering commercial fencing for schools, it's necessary to come up with appropriate solutions for each area—usually parking lots, playgrounds, and sports courts. Classic chainlink is often used for commercial fencing because it's one of the most easy-to-install, sturdy, and durable fences. Another benefit of chainlink fences is that while base models are galvanized, they can be customized with a variety of colours-- green, black, brown, blue, and white for a little extra touch of school spirit!



Other potential options for durable commercial fencing include steel fences and gates and even railings, which are durable, resistant and widely used to delimit the perimeter of a plot. Steel fences can include gates that open and close for an extra layer of protection, while durable aluminum railings make sense in areas like decks, patios, balconies, stairs, and even around pools.



Commercial Fencing Solutions for Vancouver School Spaces



When securing the school's perimeter and parking lot, consider options resistant to rain, sunlight and sea air, which can cause rust. All outside fences should combine durability and aesthetics.



Playgrounds

Fencing around playground areas is important for both safety and security. They help keep little ones insides and intruders out, while restricting access to potentially dangerous areas, like swimming pools or even equipment, like very high diving boards. Gating access to potentially dangerous areas is an affordable measure that can actively prevent serious injury, especially when constant supervision is impossible.



Courts

Choosing a commercial fencing solution for sports courts requires a bit of thought as the correct fence can help make the courts safer and more convenient—for players and bystanders. Courts and gyms, for example, may require high fencing that helps keep balls in the play area. Commercial chain-link fencing is often a good solution for sports facilities as it can be customized to different heights.



The experienced team members at QS Fencing support residential and commercial clients across Vancouver and the lower mainland. For chainlink, aluminum, or steel fence, QS Fencing offers knowledge, experience, and resources at cost-effective prices that can't be beaten by competitors. For more information about commercial fence installation for schools and academies, reach out at (604) 777-3057 or info@qsfencing.ca for professional insights and free cost estimates.



