Fengtao Software Officially Introduces DVDFab for Linux and Partners with QNAP to Offer Comprehensive Backup Solution

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2017 --Recently, Fengtao Software, the industry leader in the field of DVD, Blu-ray and video backup solutions, released the 1st official version of its DVDFab software package for the Linux platform, making the company the only one on the market offering complete set of multimedia backup solution for the Linux operating system. In the meantime, the software company this time partners with QNAP, a reputable NAS device manufacturers, to offer a comprehensive disc-based backup solution. Read on for the detailed information.



DVDFab for Linux 10.0.4.0 Made Official



About two months ago, Fengtao Software released an Alpha version of its DVDFab software package for the Linux platform on its official forum, and many Linux users have expressed great interest in it and the company received plenty of valuable feedbacks from those enthusiastic early testers. Now two months later, after making tons of improvements to the previous Alpha version, the company recently released the very 1st official version 10.0.4.0, which is as of now the 1st and only complete package solution on the Linux operating system for backing up DVDs & Blu-rays, converting DVDs & Blu-rays and other videos for portable and mobile devices, and producing professional level home DVDs & Blu-rays with navigation menus.



Availability of the DVDFab for Linux



Although being the 1st complete multimedia backup solution package on the Linux OS, compared to its Windows and macOS siblings, there are still some missing modules. To be more specific, DVDFab 10.0.4.0 for Linux comprises 9 shareware products, which are the DVD copy software, Blu-ray copy software, DVD ripper software, Blu-ray ripper software, DVD creator software, Blu-ray creator software, Blu-ray to DVD converter software, DVD to Blu-ray converter software, and video converter software, and two freeware products, which are the HD Decrypter software and the file transfer software.



Pricing and Other Requirements



As of now, DVDFab for Linux is already online for sale. The prices are the same as its Windows and macOS counterparts. However, according to the company, if users want to buy DVDFab for more than one OS platform at the same time, or the existing Windows or Mac customers want to buy their owned products for Linux, they can enjoy a stunning 70% discount. The offer is really generous, but there is one thing to be reminded, this official Linux version of DVDFab still works only on Ubuntu 16.04 and above.



Partner with QNAP to Offer Comprehensive Solution



Accompanying the official release of DVDFab for Linux, Fengtao Software also announces its partnership with QNAP® Systems, Inc., known worldwide for its cutting-edge network attached storage (NAS) and network video recorder (NVR) solutions, to provide their common customers a comprehensive disc-based backup solution, by combining the all-inclusive backup solution of DVDFab software package with QNAP's recently launched the TVS-882BR Blu-ray NAS series (including the TVS-882BR and TVS-882BRT3 models). Customers of both companies will be able to use DVDFab Linux directly on these new models and save the backup files straight forward to on-board storage.



"Combining DVDFab's backup and archiving capability with QNAP TVS-882BR's powerful hardware and storage, users can easily tackle backup and archiving tasks for their disc-based files using just one NAS. We are honored to work with QNAP to provide a more efficient backup solution by integrating QNAP's hardware and our software," said Feng Tao, CEO of Fengtao Software.



About Fengtao Software

Fengtao Software Inc., a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, DVD ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 11 years with its well known DVDFab software. It has more than 80 million global users.



More information at: http://www.dvdfab.cn.



