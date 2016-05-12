Fenotek Launches Indiegogo Campaign for the Most Reliable Video Wireless Doorbell

Marseille, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --Fenotek is ready to introduce an innovative, robust and high-performance video wireless doorbell that can be connected to the internet, allowing the entire family to remain connected to their home via Smartphone/Tablet regardless of their physical location. This wireless doorbell named Hi) can now be ordered via an Indiegogo campaign launched recently by the company. This campaign's funding goal of $50,000 will be spent on the product's initial production run.



Hi) sends a mobile notification whenever any activity is detected in front of a doorway. Utilizing this function, the homeowners can remotely access the camera and trigger an alarm if any unsolicited person or any suspicious activity is noticed at the doorstep.



Hi) video doorbell system is equipped with two-way voice communication and one-way video. As a result, the users can see the persons at the door while talking to them. As soon as the doorbell is pressed by the visitors, it quickly rings the smartphone apps installed on the phones of the family members.



When the family members approach the front door of their home, Hi) is able to them. The ability to recognize family members (iBeacon) enables endless scenarii such as open garage door when the homeowner car is approaching the house, turn off the alarm when a family member is getting near the front door or set the alarm and turn off the heat when the last member of the family is leaving the house.



Some other important benefits of Hi) are as mentioned below.



- Notification about children returning home from school.

- Connected to an electrical lock, it can open the door from a Smartphone

- Turn on the lights or open the blinds remotely.

- Eliminates the chance of missing important deliveries.



Highlighting the product's brilliance in terms of design, a senior Fenotek spokesperson said, " Hi) is more than a connected video door bell, it is a sleek, eye-appealing device that will nicely enhance the décor of your doorway. The fluid design is inspired from the Streamline trend which was in vogue in the 1930s and is making a popular comeback thanks to the aerodynamic pure-line concept."



To find out more about this campaign, please visit - http://bit.ly/1rLPoGW



The company's website is http://www.fenotek.com



