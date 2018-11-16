Ferguson Moving in Vancouver Loves Business by Referral

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2018 --As Vancouver's longest running moving company, Ferguson Moving & Storage has a reputation for lifting customers' expectations. Their success is based on a simple overarching business strategy—giving every client the red-carpet treatment and delivering exceptional customer service every step of the way. With this unique approach, it's no surprise that almost 70% of their business is made up of referrals from happy customers. For more, go to: https://www.fergusonmoving.com/blog/reviews/



Vancouver has been home to Ferguson Moving and Storage for over a hundred years, with multiple franchise locations to choose from across the lower mainland. From their first day in business, Ferguson has drawn upon the best in local talent, people who know and understand each individual neighborhood. With these community roots, the management team has been able to leverage a deep understanding of the customer base and their expectations.



The Better Business Bureau has given Ferguson an A+ rating for over 25 years in recognition of their transparent business practices, a longstanding history in the Vancouver community, and consistently positive feedback from customers.



Ferguson Moving & Storage in Vancouver always guarantees:



- A free and binding in-home moving estimate with no hidden fees



- A choice of additional packing services built into each quote



- Professionally trained staff who are uniformed, insured, and bonded



- On-time pickup and delivery



- Free furniture blanket wrapping



- Available heated container storage at the Ferguson warehouse



To learn why the team at Ferguson Moving & Storage enjoys such high ratings and referrals, give them a call. Whether it's across the city or around the country, their competent and experienced movers lift customer expectations every step of the way.



Request a free quote online or call their office at (604) 922-2212 and experience Ferguson's award-winning customer service firsthand.



About Ferguson Moving & Storage

Established in 1916, Ferguson Moving & Storage is one of the oldest and most reputable companies in Canada. Since its inception, the company has provided clients with the best in business moving and storage services. With no hidden charges and all-inclusive quotes, Ferguson Moving & Storage takes special pride in the integrity of their business. For additional information regarding the types of services offered, please visit https://www.fergusonmoving.com or call at 604-922-2212.



