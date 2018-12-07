Ferguson Moving in Vancouver Publishes How-to Videos

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2018 --Ferguson Moving in Vancouver delivers comprehensive planning and a dedicated crew that makes moving stress-free (or at least as stress-free as possible). To help clients execute better moves, both for residences and businesses, the team at Ferguson Moving & Storage have released a series of video resources for clients. For more, go to: https://www.fergusonmoving.com/moving-tips/



The videos are concise and comprehensive resources that answer questions like "How We Operate" or the seasonally appropriate "Tips for Moving in the Rain." Besides addressing common FAQs, the videos provide insight and understanding into the world of professional movers. For example, did you know that experienced movers use runners to protect high traffic areas? Movers will not take their shoes off because it's dangerous to move furniture in socks. Additionally, movers are required by Workers Compensation to wear ankle protection and in some cases steel-toed boots.



Another great video to help expedite moves is "How Long Does it Take to Pack," in which an experienced mover details how long it typically takes to pack up homes of varying sizes. For example, a one- or two-bedroom condo can take between one to two days, whereas as four bedroom house can take anywhere between two to five days, depending on the level of clutter.



Fergusons' Moving Tips page is a printable to-do list for people who need a little help getting started. Beginning at 8 weeks before the move, the list contains helpful suggestions like "creating a move file to store receipts, records, checklists and documents" as well as phone numbers to major service and utility providers, like BC Hydro.



As Vancouver's longest-running moving company, Ferguson Moving & Storage leverage their experience to make moving as simple as possible for both home and business owners. Fergusons' professional Vancouver movers work quickly and carefully and can finish most residential moves in just one day. To learn more, call 604-922-2212 for a free estimate.



About Ferguson Moving & Storage

Established in 1916, Ferguson Moving & Storage is one of the oldest and most reputable companies in Canada. Since its inception, the company has provided clients with the best in business moving and storage services. With no hidden charges and all-inclusive quotes, Ferguson Moving & Storage takes special pride in the integrity of their business. For additional information regarding the types of services offered, please visit https://www.fergusonmoving.com or call at 604-922-2212.



