Ferguson Wins Best of 2018 on HomeStars

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2018 --As Vancouver's longest lasting moving company, Ferguson Moving & Storage has been in business since 1913. Today, as a BBB accredited business, they continue to provide fast, friendly moving assistance to homeowners across Canada and around the world. In fact, their expertise was recently recognised by HomeStars with a best in category distinction for 2018.



For more, go to: https://www.fergusonmoving.com.



As Canada's largest and most trusted source for connecting with home professionals, HomeStars allows homeowners to rate home professionals and then assigns an average rating.



Ferguson Moving & Storage is very proud to share a 95% rating, based on more than 417 independent reviews.



Ferguson is a 6-time winner of the HomeStars Best of award, which is determined by comparing all companies in a region on Star Score, content quality, and third-party data (credit and legal). Aside from 2018, the company has been similarly distinguished in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2017.



As a Vancouver moving company, Ferguson Moving & Storage offers a guaranteed quote on local moves and follows up with a plan and plenty of practical advice.



To learn more about moving and storage options, call 604-922-2212 or click here to request a quote.



About Ferguson Moving & Storage

Established in 1916, Ferguson Moving & Storage is one of the oldest and most reputable companies in Canada. Since its inception, the company has provided clients with the best in business moving and storage services. With no hidden charges and all-inclusive quotes, Ferguson Moving & Storage takes special pride in the integrity of their business.



For additional information regarding the types of services offered, please visit https://www.fergusonmoving.com or call at 604-922-2212.



Ferguson Moving and Storage

Lorne MacInnes

Phone: 604-922-2212

Company Website: https://www.fergusonmoving.com