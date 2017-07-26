Ferns N Petals Ties Up with Oracle for Their New Mission of Zero Complaints

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2017 --Today, Ferns N Petals Private Limited, an online gifting company specializing in delivering flowers, cakes and gifts, announced that they have tied up with Oracle as a step towards achieving their new mission of zero complaints. This step renders a huge advantage to the company as Oracle CRM is the best tool in the market. Being in the industry for over 2 decades, Ferns N Petals is aiming towards 100% customer satisfaction and is focusing all the efforts towards achieving the same.



Of the company's new mission of zero complaints, Head of Customer Service Team, Mr. Sharique Alam said, "Using Oracle CRM has a huge advantage to us as we can better manage and solve customer queries faster. We have a 100 seater call centre and we believe in training and empowering all our employees to take consistent and uniform decisions and we are working towards that approach where each employee works as an entrepreneur and takes every decision keeping only the customers in mind. We use the best in class tools and technology to make sure that we are providing the best experience to the customers. For us customer relation is everything and hence Oracle CRM was a must for us. We also have an in-house app that tracks the product from dispatch to delivery and we send the customers real-time updates about their orders"



Adding further to this, Mr Gaurav Arora, Head, Customer Operations said, "We are making sure at every step that we are using the best tools at our disposal to aim towards Mission Zero complaints. Even during special occasions and upcoming festivals like Rakhi, where the order volumes go up the roof, we make sure that every order is delivered as promised. Not only domestic orders, but we also get a lot of International orders and we deliver Rakhi to USA with free shipping and other countries like Canada, UK, UAE, and Singapore etc. We use six sigma tools to work towards 100% customer delight. Also just to make sure that there is complete customer satisfaction we have a team who takes feedback after every delivery. With the help of post-delivery survey we get to know what issues the customers face, find areas of opportunities and resolve them on priority. The industry benchmark of Net promoter score is 65-68 and we are sitting at 70 which is a good number for us. But all efforts are in focus to get this up. We believe in training and empowering all our employees to take consistent and uniform decisions.



Ferns N Petals continues to invest in the best resources, infrastructure and technology available today in order to provide a smooth experience to the customers.



For more details, please visit the company website: https://www.fnp.com



About Ferns N Petals

Ferns N Petals was established in the year 1994 in Delhi and has since then entered into various business segments like flowers, cakes and gifts delivery. The company has experience of more than 21 years in this domain and has been serving its global customers for a long time. It can offer its services quickly in India and abroad to its customers through its reliable and quick delivery services.