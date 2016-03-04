Ferrari, Lamborghini & Porsche Launch Cars at Geneva Motor Show

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2016 --The Geneva International Motor Show 2016 which officially started on Thursday, March 3, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. by the Swiss Federal Counsellor and Head of the Department of the Interior, Mr. Alain Berset, accompanied by the President of the Geneva Republic and State Council, Mr. Francois Longchamp and Mr. Maurice Turrettini, President of the Motor Show, plus numerous other representatives from the Swiss political, economic, and industrial sectors. The general public can attend during the 11 days of the Motor Show from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. during weekdays and from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on the weekends.



A number of special trains will be traveling to and from the Geneva Airport railway station, offering a journey without the stress of driving and parking and with easy access to the Motor Show. The CFF (Swiss Railway Company) will be offering combined travel and entry tickets at reduced prices. In addition, the local bus line number 5 will transport visitors from the centre of Geneva and from the airport directly to the entry doors of Palexpo.



For those driving to the Motor Show, traffic and parking will be managed by the Geneva traffic police who will direct motorists to the 12 different parking locations surrounding Palexpo, where 5,600 parking places will be available during the week and some 10,000 during the weekends.



All of the major manufacturers plus numerous top designers and preparation specialists will be present for the 86th edition, a sign of the confidence that the automobile world has in this event year after year and that reaffirms our place among the 5 most important automobile expositions in the world and the quality of its organization." affirmed Mr. Maurice Turrettini, President of the Geneva International Motor Show. Mr. André Hefti, Managing Director, added: "We will have some 200 exhibitors from 30 countries. They will occupy the total 77,323 square meters of the 7 exhibition halls of Palexpo. Between 650,000 and 700,000 visitors will be attending during the eleven days of the event, which makes the Motor Show the most important exhibition in Switzerland."



Even Ferrari whose 488 Spider was awarded as the Best Convertible Car of the Year 2016 by AUTO ILLUSTRIERTE is expected to participate along with other big guys like Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Subaru, Rolls-Royce, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and many more.



Some of the major showcases happening at Geneva Motor Show are Ferrari GTC4 Lusso, Lamborghini Centenario, 2017 Aston Martin DB11, Subaru showed up its next-generation Crosstrek five-door, all-wheel-drive crossover, Maserati's first SUV - the Levante, Koenigsegg Regera, Abarth 124 Spider, 2017 Acura NSX, Arash AF10, Italdesign GTZero, Rolls-Royce Black Badge variants, Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousine, 2016 Porsche 911 R, 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, 2017 Alfa Romeo, 2016 Audi Q2, 2017 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport, 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback and McLaren 570GT.



