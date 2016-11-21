Ferris and Char Char Launches Line of Beauty Cosmetics Supporting Animal Rescues Backed by Instagram Pet Celebrities

London, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2016 --Ferris and Char Char, the new cosmetics company that is enhancing natural beauty and supporting animal rescues across Canada and the U.S., has just launched their online store.



This new social enterprise donates 10% of all sales to its partnered rescue organizations but gives the choice to the customer where to direct those funds to. This is in an effort to help animal lovers support rescues in their own communities. With almost 100 rescues and counting, Ferris and Char Char hopes to really make a difference for non-profits and to help the strong hearted volunteers who run them to continue their selfless efforts.



'Where outer beauty meets inner beauty' is how the company is describing their brand. Whether consumers wear makeup every day or only on special occasions, Ferris and Char Char is a brand for all, with beautiful shades named in tribute to animals known and loved by the company.



"The inspiration for my venture came from my two little fur babies, Ferris Bueller and Charlotte, also known by family and friends as Char Char. Ferris, a Brussels Griffon, is a little gentleman with a heart of gold, equipped with a beard most men would envy!," says founder and president Amber Fawcett, "Charlotte was my eight year old, tiny white Pomeranian princess who I lost far too soon to a heart abnormality in 2014. To pay tribute to these two loves of my life, I made them the namesakes of my company."



Combining her love of makeup and passion of animals, Fawcett has created an incredible line of makeup cosmetics manufactured in Toronto using only the highest quality ingredients. Ferris and Char Char Cosmetics is Paraben Free, Hypo-Allergenic, Allergy Tested, Non-Comedogenic, Cruelty Free and Fragrance Free.



Ferris and Char Char Cosmetics is happy to announce its very own 'Celebrity Animals of Instagram Lip Gloss Collection'. The line of lip gloss features 12 Celebrities who combined have over 10 million followers on social media. Nala the beautiful Siamese Tabby mix who was adopted from a shelter 6 years ago, Venus, the cat who is often thought to have been photoshopped because of her two face appearance and a couple goats, Ansel and Petal from 'Goats of Anarchy' a sanctuary in New Jersey just to name a few.



"When I came up with the idea for the lip gloss collection it was important to me to find animal celebrities whose owners care about animal rescue as much as I do. Most of the celebrities are rescues themselves. They have used their social media posts to help raise thousands of dollars for animal charities but also to raise awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets," adds Fawcett. "The celeb parents were all given the opportunity to choose a shade that best represents their pet and we came up with a beautiful selection. There really is a shade for everyone"



The celebrities include 4 cats, 4 dogs, 2 goats, a fox and a pig. Some of which have been featured in the Wall Street Journal, National Geographic, The Today Show and People Pets.



"Our goal really is to help the rescues raise as much money for their cause as possible. We are going to feature a 'rescue of the week' on the homepage so we can help get exposure to people who would otherwise not know about their cause," says Fawcett. "We also have the option at the checkout for customers to donate an additional $2 to their chosen rescue. In the coming weeks our blog will hit the website that will have amazing rescue stories from across the county as well as beauty tips and other fun posts."



About Ferris and Char Char

Ferris and Char Char Cosmetics is a beautiful animal themed makeup line who donate 10% sales to animal shelters and rescues across Canada and the US. Ferris and Char Char's goal is to assist as many animal rescues, shelters and sanctuaries as possible. There are literally thousands of animal welfare groups across Canada and the United States. Many are struggling to keep up with the demand to help abandoned and abused animals. With every purchase of a Ferris and Char Char natural cosmetic project, proceeds will be donated to help support the cause.



For more information on Ferris and Char Char please visit https://www.ferrisandcharchar.com/



For rescues and shelters interested in partnerships, please contact: info@ferrisandcharchar.com