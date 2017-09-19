Ferrofish's Dante Verto Converters Deliver Unprecedented Routing Flexibility and Extreme Simplicity for Multi-Channel Integrations

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2017 --Ferrofish, German manufacturer of premium conversion solutions for the pro audio, broadcast and integration markets, announced that its Dante Verto Series is available now in three different varieties. The new Verto 32, Verto 64 and Verto MX deliver outstanding audio, while making the integration of digital ADAT and MADI audio formats into a Dante environment a seamless and intuitive experience.



Each of the new products feature generous I/O counts and unsurpassed routing flexiblity. The Verto 32 and Verto 64 offer ADAT, while the Verto MX supports both BNC and OPTICAL MADI and can easily be Single or Multimode MADI due to the use of an optional Single Mode MADI Module. All three devices provide word clock I/O for external synchronization and can be controlled remotely.



"The Ferrofish Verto Series is the ultimate tool for just about any audio integration," said Mathias von Heydekampf, managing director of Synthax, distributor of Ferrofish. "With the ability to speak in multiple audio formats, it can reduce the need for additional rack gear in broadcast and integration environments. Further, the Verto series can be controlled remotely from just about any location, and delivers word clock I/O for external synchronization. Our customers will also appreciate its premium conversion quality and its diminutive size."



Universally Connected

The Verto Series can be used alongside other Ferrofish interfaces — such as the A16 MK II, A32 or Pulse16 — as well as other converter brands via the ADAT or MADI I/O. Further, the Verto Series — and all other converters from Ferrofish — can be remotely controlled via the Dante network. If all devices are connected via MIDI, the Verto converts all Dante audio streams to ADAT or MADI and the control commands sent over Dante into MIDI remote control messages. The Verto MX offers an additional feature — instead of a separate MIDI Port the MIDI messages are extracted from the MIDI-over-MADI port.



Compact & Powerful

At just IRU height and ½ –19-inch width, the Verto Series is a serious rack space saver making it easy to fit into space-challenging or remote environments. When it comes to sampling frequencies, the Verto 32 and 64 models range from 44.1 kHz–96 kHz, while the Verto MX supports frequencies from 44.1 kHz–192 kHz.



The channel count varies with each model depending on the sampling frequency selected — providing users with even more options. The Verto 32 supports 32 1/O channels at 48 kHz or 16 I/O channels at 96 KHz, while the Verto 64 supports 64 I/O channels at 48 kHz or 32 I/O channels at 96 kHz. The Verto MX supports 64 I/O channels at 48 kHz, 32 I/O channels at 96 kHz or 16 I/O channels at 192 kHz.



For more information about the Dante Verto Series, visit ferrofish.com.



About Ferrofish

Known for its precision-engineered German technology, Ferrofish manufacturers high quality, innovative advanced audio applications. From its class-leading A16 MK-II and A32 AD/DA converters to its Verto Series of intuitive Dante converters, Ferrofish is known for its premium conversion solutions that are ideal for a wide range of applications. For additional information, visit the company online at http://www.ferrofish.com.