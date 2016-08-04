Fertile Mind Is an App on a Mission to Help Women Overcome the Struggles with Infertility

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2016 --Fertile Mind, the revolutionary new app designed to help women overcome the struggles with infertility, is live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The Fertile Mind App is an innovative app made by women, for women, based on Hypnotherapy, an incredibly powerful force that the company believes can overcome the force of infertility.



"I based the app on my personal – and painful – journey to becoming a mother against all odds and my experience in working with women going through the same struggles," says founder Vyara Kaneva. "My intention for Fertile Mind is to enable other women to have simple access to tools that can help with the conception process in a way that is affordable, easily accessible and available anywhere."



Recent research from around the world has shown that the more distress a woman reports prior to infertility treatment, the less likely she is to conceive (Philip Quinn DR and Michael Pawson MB BS FRCOG "Psychosomatic Infertility" European Journal of Clinical Hypnosis Volume 4). There are a number of things that could possibly be hindering the ability to bear a child – and not all of them are physical, making hypnosis techniques an excellent complement to standard infertility treatment. Recent studies have shown that 50% of women who were hypnotized during IVF treatments successfully became pregnant.



Through hypnosis the listener goes in a state of deep relaxation in which the heart rate, blood pressure and breathing rate decrease. Muscle tension relaxes, stress hormone levels fall and the mind becomes still and tranquil, which help reduce the stress and anxiety related to infertility.



Fertile Mind is crafted out of an array of separate sessions, a mixture of guided visualizations, hypnosis sessions and hypnotic meditations. Each of these addresses individual challenges a woman may be facing, ultimately reaching a comprehensive solution.



Users can customize their track with an induction, session, ending and music of your choice depending on what they need, what they are struggling with, what they wish to improve upon, enhance or let go of in the moment. Fertile Mind will work on a subscription basis, either per month or per year. In this way, women can gain exclusive access to sessions as much or as little as they wish. More content will be added to the already diverse selection every month, based on feedback and requests from users.



"The app is designed to provide the user with many of the benefits of fertility-oriented hypnotherapy in a convenient, mobile format," adds Kaneva. "Used right, the app can fuse that inextricably linked mind-body connection. With a calm mind and relaxed body, a total awareness shift can happen, one that opens the door to better odds of conception."



Fertile Mind is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/fertile-mind-the-gift-of-life-at-your-fingertips-app#/



Natural Fertility Solutions, founded in 2013 in Sydney, Australia is a private practice with unique approach to treating fertility problems using hypnosis and other mind-body techniques. The founder Vyara Kaneva has devoted her career to helping women create physical, psychological and spiritual well being on their journey to motherhood.



