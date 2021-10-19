Fertility Clinic in Vancouver Debates Fresh vs. Frozen

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2021 --The Olive Fertility Clinic in Vancouver has just published an article on an important debate—fresh or frozen? As humans, we emphasize the importance of freshness. Fresh is better. But when it comes to using a fertility clinic to start a family—the experts disagree. For more, go to https://www.olivefertility.com/blog



Fresh doesn't hold quite the same value when looking at embryo transfer. Freezer burn is not something that applies with embryos, Nonetheless, it often comes as a surprise to people when they learn that frozen embryo transfer pregnancy rates are generally higher than fresh embryos transfers.



This trend, along with increased use of chromosomal testing of embryos (PGT), means that at Olive nearly 90% of all embryo transfers done in the past year were frozen embryos.



The reason fresh embryo transfer pregnancy rates are typically lower than frozen is that during IVF ovarian stimulation the woman's hormones are very high - unnaturally high or "supraphysiologic." Such hormone levels have a negative impact on the uterine lining - where an embryo is placed. These unnaturally high hormone levels (largely estrogen) impact the stickiness or receptivity of the uterine lining.



For most people, IVF at Olive Fertility Clinic in Vancouver is three months, accounting for the following:



1. Priming or preparation

2. Ovarian stimulation, egg retrieval, and embryo creation

3. Frozen embryo transfer



There is some debate over whether three months is too soon for the transfer. However, a study recently published in Fertility & Sterility looked at this question. The study was performed at Cornell University and examined natural cycle frozen embryo transfer performed in the first or second month after IVF and found NO difference in pregnancy rates suggesting there is no need to wait a month after an IVF cycle.



The timing of medicated frozen embryo transfer cycles has been examined as well in previous research, and again no difference was found between the women who had an embryo transfer in the first month after IVF or second month.



At Olive, most embryo transfer cycles are medicated. Natural cycle transfers have similar pregnancy rates to medicated if the woman is perfectly ovulatory. Medicated frozen embryo transfer cycles have the advantage of being predictable, do not require ovulation, and can benefit from endometrial receptivity testing (ERA).



The general takeaway is that there is no need to wait a month/cycle after IVF to have a frozen embryo transfer for most women. Who SHOULD wait a cycle? Those who develop ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS), those doing endometrial receptivity testing, and those who need uterine surgery to remove polyps/fibroids/scarring before a transfer.



Should timing be a concern it's best to discuss this with a medical professional. In most fertility clinics, everything is personalized.



To learn more about cutting-edge IVF, contact Olive Fertility Centre in Vancouver.



About Olive Fertility Centre in Vancouver

Olive Fertility Centre is one of Canada's leading IVF and fertility centres with among the highest pregnancy rates in the country. With decades of experience, a state-of-the-art laboratory facility, personalized care, and advanced fertility treatments such as IVF, Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT-A), and egg freezing, Olive offers families an excellent chance of achieving a successful pregnancy.



For more information, go to https://www.olivefertility.com/



Oliver Fertility Clinic

604-559-9950

Company Website: https://www.olivefertility.com/