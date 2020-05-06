Festival Legend Kevin Lyman Joins Fliptix® Advisory Board

Newport Coast, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2020 --FlipTix® , the creator of the Flip® platform that allows event promoters to sell new tickets once seats have been vacated, is thrilled to announce that music festival legend Kevin Lyman has joined its CEO Advisory Board.



"FlipTix is one of the most innovative platforms that has hit the live event space in years," said Kevin Lyman, who created the Vans Warped Tour. "As the industry emerges from the current crisis, and capacities are likely to be reduced, the ability of the FlipTix platform to sell brand new tickets when fans leave events early will provide a key revenue opportunity, that could make the difference between being profitable and not. No one does what FlipTix does."



"Kevin immediately understood how the FlipTix platform is going to be critical for promoters in a post COVID-19 world," said FlipTix CEO Jaime Siegel. "The combination of providing additional revenue to promoters and flexibility for attendees is going from a 'nice to have' to a 'must have'."



FlipTix is uniquely positioned to help promoters, teams and event organizers keep their venue capacities filled in the era of social distancing. FlipTix is the only company in the world that can sell a new ticket, during an event based upon a previously occupied seat.



Using FlipTix, registered users that have indicated an interest in an event get push notifications when Flips are available. Unlike secondary market sellers, FlipTix never charges above box office price for traditional ticket Flips, and buyers never pay a fee. Prices for buyers are established based on the amount of time left in an event (along with other variables). FlipTix works with primary ticketing providers to support any type of event.



Through the FlipTix web- and app-based ticketing platform, event attendees can Flip® their tickets when they leave an event early and recoup value. FlipTix partners with promoters to generate truly accretive revenue and data for those promoters.



About FlipTix

FlipTix is a groundbreaking technology company serving the event ticketing industry. The FlipTix web and mobile apps allow event attendees to Flip® their vacated seats or space to prospective buyers who are outside the venue, creating a tertiary marketplace for concerts, sporting events, multi-day festivals and conferences. FlipTix operates at no cost to the team, promoter or venue and integrates with the existing box office to generate net-new event tickets and boost on-site ancillary sales. The company is headquartered in Orange County, California, with operations in Newport Beach and Austin. For more information, click on www.fliptix.com.