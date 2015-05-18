Fibromyalgia Clinical Trials Now Enrolling at Achieve Clinical Research in Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2015 --Fibromyalgia Clinical Trials Need Volunteers



It is estimated that at least 5 million Americans are living with fibromyalgia. Unfortunately, most don't realize it and there is demand for more improved methods of diagnosis and treatment. Achieve Clinical Research is collaborating with clinics around the country to compile more information on fibromyalgia and how best to diagnose patients.



The research team based in Birmingham, Alabama is looking to enroll adults who are interested in taking a more active role in their health care. Unfortunately, there are many misconceptions surrounding clinical trials and what it is like to participate in them. This only serves to delay research studies which could significantly improve how fibromyalgia is treated and tested for.



Now, there are risks involved in clinical trial participation-- they are designed to test something new.



However, there are also several key benefits for volunteers, including:



- Participants are not required to have health insurance

- Participants gain access to premium medical care at no extra cost



People who take part in a study are not charged for the study-related care they receive. This includes medical screenings and medication that are required by the study protocol. In fact, clinical trial participants can receive compensation for their participation.



Common Fibromyalgia Symptoms



One of the reasons that fibromyalgia is so difficult to diagnose is that it produces a wide range of symptoms. It is also one of the reasons that this syndrome remains widely misunderstood.



People living with fibromyalgia can experience any of the following symptoms:



- Chronic widespread pain

- Chronic fatigue

- Nerve pain

- Cognitive impairment (fibro fog)

- Anxiety and depression

- Numbness in the limbs or parts of the extremities



(If you'd to learn more, please visit: http://www.achieveclinical.com/clinical-trials/fibromyalgia/fibromyalgia-signs-symptoms/)



Qualifying for a Clinical Trial in Birmingham



Those who would like to take part in a clinical trial should contact Achieve Clinical Research. However, there are a few important factors they should know:



- The research team is looking to enroll people who have been diagnosed with fibromyalgia for these specific clinical trials

- Participants are expected to be there for all study-related procedures

- Health insurance is not a requirement

- Applicants will need to submit a written informed consent form before they can be enrolled



Interested in research studies but don't have fibromyalgia? This clinic conducts clinical trials for a wide range of medical conditions.



Achieve has one of the best research facilities in the Southeast, with a renowned and experienced team specializing in Phase II-IV clinical trials. They can conduct studies for a variety of indications such as COPD, osteoarthritis (OA), and migraine headaches. A fully-equipped clinical trial facility, they can efficiently support intensive clinical studies, while providing an engaging and comfortable experience for all research volunteers.



