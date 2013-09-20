New Book Release - "Overheard in Suki's Diner", by Beth Anne Niemela

Dearborn, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2013 --“Overheard in Suki's Diner”, by Beth Anne Niemela, deals with sadness not with sentimentality, but instead with humor. Damaged people get each other.



After a tragic loss, Lissy Porter searches for a summer cottage on Lake Huron and the hard to find waterfall where she once had experienced happiness as a young girl. Hoping to heal then go back to her family, she ends up in the town of Pingree, where she meets Tom, a man whose past is more troubled than her own. Lunch by lunch, coffee cup by coffee cup, Tom and Lissy build a profound friendship at Suki's Diner.



Lissy extends her excursion and begins to make a new life for herself. She finds a home as well as a job she loves with a boss she is very anxious to please. She tells herself its temporary, but she begins to realize maybe the only problem with her life was she has been living the wrong one.



Beth Anne Niemela was born in Detroit, Michigan. She has great affection for her hometown and state, and that affection is reflected in her writing. She is married and has three children. Overheard in Suki's Diner is her first novel.



The ebook version of “Overheard in Suki's Diner”, ISBN 9781622873906, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold.



AMAZON