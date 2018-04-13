Fidelity First Funding Announces Comprehensive Debt Consolidation Loan in San Diego and San Jose

Arcadia, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2018 --Debt consolidation essentially refers to taking out a new loan to pay off a number of liabilities and consumer debts, generally unsecured ones. In effect, multiple debts are combined into a single, larger piece of debt, usually with more favorable pay-off terms: a lower interest rate, lower monthly payment or both. When it comes to securing a debt consolidation loan in San Diego and San Jose, Fidelity First Funding is the reliable name that comes to minds of many. Apart from these places, they also serve people in communities like Sacramento, Arcadia, Ventura. And other communities throughout the state of California.



People fall into debt for different reasons. It might be due to a job loss which results in a lot of credit card usage. It might be due to having financial difficulties in obtaining more and more lines of credit. There is also a matter of medical expenses. People sometimes spend sleepless nights because they do not have health insurance, and even if they have coverage, things like deductibles, copayments, and medical costs can add up considerably. This is where Fidelity First Funding comes into the picture.



The company provides a solution that can help one reduce the strain. They offer debt consolidation loans, and they are committed to helping people who have low credit scores. They will work hard to get one of the lowest interest rates that are available when they obtain a debt consolidation loan for one.



The fact that one will be putting out less money every month to keep their debt current is the primary advantage, but there are a couple of others. It is extremely tedious and time-consuming to keep track of numerous different bills every month, and it can sometimes be confusing with many different due dates. When one secures a debt consolidation loan through Fidelity First Funding, everything is simplified and streamlined, and one will always know exactly when one's loan payment is due.



About Fidelity 1st Funding

Fidelity 1st funding was founded in 2005 to fill the void major lenders had in programs, to help clients with low credit scores. Their staffs have over 10 years of experience in the mortgage industry and have helped hundreds of clients with excellent credit to clients with less than perfect credit obtains new mortgages.