Fidelity First Funding Offers VA Loan in Ventura and Sacramento

Arcadia, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2018 --Fidelity First Funding is a premium source of VA loans for California veterans. They serve the community in San Jose and Sacramento, and their loan experts also assist clients in Ventura, Pasadena, Arcadia, and San Diego. One can always rely on them to satisfy all of one's funding needs.



Usually, VA loans are made by private lenders, such as banks, savings & loans, or mortgage companies to help eligible veterans purchase a home, which must be for their occupancy. This guaranty means the lender is protected against loss in the case of any failure on the part of one to repay the loan. The loan is thoughtfully crafted to reward veterans with certain benefits that can make their life more enjoyable when they are not on the job. Those who are on active duty, reservists, or individuals that are serving in the National Guard can immensely benefit from the loan.



To qualify for a VA loan as a veteran, one must meet at least one of the length of service eligibility requirements. To claim the loan, one must serve at least 90 consecutive days of active service during wartime, or 181 days during peacetime. One must have more than six years of service in the National Guard or Reserves. Surviving spouses of veterans that died in the line of duty or as a result of service-related injuries can qualify for a VA loan in Ventura and Sacramento as well.



The best thing about this loan is that one does not need to come up with any loan down payment at all, while with other types of loans, one has to put down less than 20 percent, pay mortgage insurance every month, and the payments are significant. With a VA loan, one is not required to pay mortgage insurance, because it is guaranteed by the government.



To know more about debt consolidation loan in San Diego and San Jose, visit https://www.fidelity1stfunding.com/debt-consolidation-loans-in-san-diego-sacramento-and-pasadena-california.



About Fidelity 1st Funding

Fidelity 1st funding was founded in 2005 to fill the void major lenders had in programs, to help clients with low credit scores. Their staffs have over 10 years of experience in the mortgage industry and have helped hundreds of clients with excellent credit to clients with less than perfect credit obtains new mortgages.