Derby, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2019 --Field Station: Dinosaurs is accepting applications and resumes for Expedition Guides and Box Officers for its upcoming season. Applicants should visit http://www.kansasdinos.com/work-with-us to learn more and email their resume to ksjobs@fieldstationdinosaurs.com Compensation will be commensurate with experience.



Expedition Guides make sure that guests are a part of the expedition, engaged by our educational activities and entertained by the experience of a day at the Field Station. Expedition Guides will assist in activities such as arts and crafts, front gate procedure, the Paleo Laboratory and more. Applicants should be enthusiastic and excited to learn more about dinosaurs. This role is a part-time, seasonal role.



Box Officers provide all guests with a positive initial experience at Field Station: Dinosaurs and are responsible for processing ticket sale transactions and operation of cash registers. Box Officers must maintain proper control of cash, have math skills and should be knowledgeable in data entry, point of sale ticketing systems and general office skills. This role is a part-time, seasonal role.



Field Station: Dinosaurs will hold open auditions for feature performer roles this spring. Performers are encouraged to email their resume and headshot to ksjobs@fieldstationdinosaurs.com



About Field Station Dinosaurs

Field Station: Dinosaurs is a world-class family attraction that combines cutting-edge science with the creative minds of great artists and teachers to create a one-of-a-kind experience that's thrilling, educational and fun. Workshops, games and activities connect the story of the dinosaurs to our world today, giving new relevance to their lives and power to the tale of their extinction.



Set against the natural backdrop of rolling Kansas grasslands, the Field Station is just minutes outside Wichita, Kansas. Over forty life-sized, realistic dinosaurs come to life thanks to the brilliant engineering of the world's leading roboticists and the imagination of our artists. The park also includes the Kansas Climb, a geodesic dome ropes course and Jurassic Golf miniature golf course.