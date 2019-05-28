Fifteen Glorious Years of Intellectual Property Excellence – A Journey

Bangalore, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2019 --The world of Intellectual Property law services is well known now as most companies and individuals understand the significance of patents, trademarks, copyrights, designs, and others. But fifteen years ago, it was a different scenario in India. This branch of law was not so well defined, and services were being offered by professionals with very little or no technology and business background. It took a visionary like Dr. Kalyan Kankanala who co-founded his firm BananaIP (formerly known as Brain League) in 2004 with an aim to provide the best of IP law services which would follow international standards.



In these 15 years, through the fortitude and sheer hard work of Dr. Kankanala and the senior partners, the company has achieved great heights and is now considered to be a pioneer in the evolution of IP laws in India through their quality services, law and policy contributions, highly cited publications, and proactive technology integration. Maximizing business value is the main motto of BananaIP, and a complete commitment from the team in different sections of IP law makes them a premier firm in the country.



The Team



The firm and its partners are recognized and ranked as leaders in the IP industry. They hold honorary positions with national and international IP committees and research centres, and their views are regularly cited by leading news organizations, journals and research publications.



Dr. Kalyan Kankanala, the managing partner of BananaIP, holds advanced degrees from the world's leading law institutions, the National Law School of India University, Bangalore and Franklin Pierce Law Center, USA. From a small cabin at IIM Bangalore, he and his team have transformed the landscape of IP standards in India, achieving important qualitative and quantitative milestones. He is recognized among the top IP minds of India, having helped more than 600 clients achieve intellectual property and commercial success.



Somashekar Ramakrishna, a senior partner, is an accomplished mechanical/automotive engineer with a Master's degree in IP, commerce and technology from Franklin Pierce Law Center USA. With years of experience of working with leading US Patent Firm and United Nations Industrial Development Organization, he is a nationally recognized attorney in patent drafting for global manufacturing and automotive companies. In his own words, he acknowledges that his passion for IP law and his honest work ethics could not have found a better place than BananaIP where the core values of the company are crystal clear in the minds of like-minded professionals.



Nitin Nair, a senior partner with a Master's degree from Syracuse University (USA), is a nationally recognized telecom, electronics, AI and big data patent agent/attorney. With numerous Fortune500 clients, he has helped many clients evaluate, protect, and commercialize patents and inventions. Joining BananaIP brought him fulfilment at many levels, he got the opportunity to learn from the best in the field and work on several cutting-edge technologies. He leads a strong department in the company, known for its exemplary patent work in electronics and telecom. He is extremely diligent about his work and his clients.



Vinita Radhakrishnan completed her advanced Master's degree in IP from the top-ranked Max Planck Institute for Innovation and Competition (Germany), George Washington University (USA), and holds a Master's Degree in health sciences from University of Pune (India). Her work in patent strategy, filing and protection has helped many traditional medicine and pharma companies, both on the national and international level. She believes every project in this company is a work of art where time and attention to detail is a priority.



Sanjeeth Hegde calls BananaIP more as a calling rather than a job opportunity. With a Juris Doctorate (JD) and a Master's degree in IP Law, commerce and technology from Franklin Pierce Law Center USA, he advises leading organizations on branding, IP protection, and valuation. His expertise in entertainment law and tech licensing has given him national and international recognition with many Fortune 500 companies as his clients.



With an impressive list of clients like Samsung, Toyota, Godrej, Mahindra & Mahindra, Pepsi, Daily Hunt, Eureka Forbes, Aditya Birla, Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions, Astra Zeneca, just to name a few, Banana IP has managed to knock the ball out of the park with its commitment to provide excellent services. The company from the beginning has collaborated with premier organizations like National Law School of India University, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization to bring about an awareness about Intellectual Property all across the nation.



According to the recent analysis, BananaIP is now one to the top 3 New Age IP firms in India. Generally, most law firms provide services in one set of IP law, either Patents or Trademarks. But BananaIP, with the help of its strong team, provides specialized consulting and advisory services on all parts of IP domains like Patents, Trademarks, Copyrights, Designs, Intellectual Property Mining, Media & Entertainment Law. They now work with different departments like Mechanical and Automotive, Media & Entertainment, Electronics and Telecom, Electric vehicles and Green Energy, Traditional Biosciences and Pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, and other start-ups. The company has a heart of gold too. It regularly undertakes pro-bono cases for start-ups, artists, and persons with disabilities. It believes in giving back to society.



BananaIP is constantly transforming itself for the better, keeping up with the international standards. With over 600 clients and 20,000 projects, it is growing in leaps and bounds. Now the company is pushing toward building a multi-speciality IP firm where every part of IP law would be provided under one roof. It has been a 15-year journey for each of them with their ups and downs, but as Vinita Radhakrishna says their workload has increased and their personal bonding over coffee has decreased, but what remains unchanged is their complete dedication to their clients. That will never change.



BananaIP is truly unique as its name, there can never be a more close-knit family of IP lawyers ever found. From a start-up to a well-established firm, the company is touching the skies with its success, but Dr. Kankanala and his team have never forgotten their roots. Dedication is their middle name and commitment and hard work is their ultimate goal. Their continuous quality and process improvement have made them a force to reckon with. The team considers their client's success as their own. And that is what keeps the banner of the company flying high. Now and for years to come…