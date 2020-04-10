Fighting for Freedom of Speech: Icke, Covid-19 and 5G

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2020 --Following an in-depth interview streamed live online on Monday 6th April between global publisher London Real and conspiracy theorist David Icke, YouTube banned the video from their platform. London Real asserts that this action and new policy undermines the basic human right of freedom of speech and also compromises the freedom of the press.



As a leading independent media publisher, London Real provides in-depth interviews with a diverse range of guests covering topics to support health, wealth and wellbeing.



Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, London Real has focussed on delivering views from a range of experts and thought leaders discussing topics around the Coronavirus.



London Real's founder and host Brian Rose, commented that:



"Our content goes beyond the sound bites regularly presented in mainstream media. Our in-depth interviews provide audiences with the information they need to make up their own minds."



Over 600 of these interviews are available for free on londonreal.tv and have achieved over half a billion views with an audience of over two million.



In his latest appearance, David Icke discusses the findings of his research, supporting his belief that recent world events are threatening to propel us towards a surveillance society.



Rose, commented that,



"London Real doesn't agree with everything that David Icke says, but we will fight for his right to say it."



London Real's Monday 6th April episode was the second biggest live-streamed episode in the world on YouTube with over 64,000 concurrent viewers per second.



However YouTube banned this episode on Tuesday 7th April without warning to London Real and instead collaborated with the BBC in a news report about the tightening of policy of what can be discussed on the YouTube platform. This step made front-page news on the BBC website and numerous other mainstream media titles around the world.



London Real founder and host Brian Rose said,



"This policy is terrifying in its Orwellian approach, dictating topics that we are not allowed to challenge and discuss. This is a threat to our democracy as a global community. It appears that the 'thought police' have started operating whilst everyone was distracted by the current crisis.



In times of universal deceit, telling the truth is an act of resistance"



Make up your own mind by viewing the episode in full at:

https://londonreal.tv/icke