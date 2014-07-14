Figure out Audio and Video Formats Supported by YouTube and Facebook

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2014 --Digiarty Software (www.winxdvd.com) has solved the puzzle of what the audio/video formats and file extensions are supported by YouTube or Facebook since more and more people are wild about sharing their videos on YouTube, Facebook, Dailymotion, NetFlix, Vimeo, Hulu and many other online video sites or social media.



YouTube owned by Google is the most trendy online video sharing site nowadays. As many as more than 1 billion (1,000,000,000) visitors visit this site every month in average. It stays glued to the top spot on the online video uploading sites worldwide.



"YouTube is more popular than other similar sites like Vimeo, Dailymotion, NetFlix, Hulu and Break," according to the opinion the this multimedia development company, "in the first place, video itself is a straightforward way to express something. YouTube goes viral because it was at the right place (MySpace) the right time (at the time when video services came into style) with interesting content (covering all kinds of categories). Besides, it is easy to use and understand, and is helpful for marketing purpose." As for Facebook, the free and household social networking website, had over one billion active users since 2012. It requires users to offer true identity and allows registered users to share videos (as well as photos, URLs).



Both YouTube and Facebook embrace a wide range of video file formats. However, there are many other factors we have to take into consideration, say, file size, video quality loss and compatibility with players. Especially, Digiarty recommends video fans to choose MP4 video because it overlaps all the advantages with small file size, high compression rate (for high quality) and popularity. MP4 includes two video Codecs, namely, MPEG4 and H.264, which are both widely supported, together with AAC (2 Channel - 8 Channel) and MP3 as audio Codec.



In most cases, when a video is added to Facebbok, it takes a lot of time to complete the task because the file needs to be encoded (from one format to another). But if we use WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe to convert videos to Facebook supported formats, it will not always be the case! This video converting software is the most recommended video converter that saves trouble of YouTube and Facebook users in video uploading so that they do not have to worry about the video format, codec, resolution, aspect ratio and frame rate issues, since this HD video converter has built in profiles of YouTube and Facebook upload video formats.



It helps convert HD camcorder recorded videos, Blu-ray videos, DVD videos and any other videos, such as MKV, M2TS, AVCHD, MPEG, VOB, MOD, TOD, 3GP, ASF to the most suitable YouTube or Facebook videos. The developer has selected the best video formats and created the best profiles for anyone in need of uploading videos to Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo and other general websites. WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe can also download online videos from YouTube and convert it directly.



